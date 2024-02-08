The director also opened up about the approach she will be taking with the remake. She mentioned that she wants to make the film relatable but also a family entertainer. She continued, “The idea of retelling a film is to adapt it according to the current times and make it more relatable to the world we live in today—while keeping the soul and purpose of the original intact. Since ‘Bawarchi’ itself was a remake of a Bengali film, Hrishida in his time recreated it and made it relatable to that era. My attempt is going to be with a similar intention, to retell the classic story of ‘Bawarchi’ in a way that family audiences of all age groups can watch and enjoy the movie together. I’m aiming to create a wholesome, unforgettable family experience.”