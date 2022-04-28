YRF, Excel, Dharma Get Into A Massive Deal With Amazon Prime Video For Post Theatrical Releases

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced a licensing association with four leading Indian production banners under which it will premiere titles like ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, ‘Jee Le Zara’ and ‘Pathaan’ post the theatrical release of these films.

The collaboration was announced during the Prime Video Presents India event here.

The streamer said following the big-screen release of action thriller ‘Runway 34’, comedy ‘Thank God’, thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Bholaa’, Amazon Prime Video will be home to these movies backed by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's production house Ajay Devgn FFilms.

Starring and directed by Devgn, ‘Runway 34’ is slated to hit the screens on Friday.

Amazon Prime Video will also premiere three upcoming films from Dharma Productions such as Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-led ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and Karan Johar's next directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Media and Entertainment will bring their movies -- Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's ‘Phone Bhoot’, action film ‘Yudra’, comedy ‘Fukrey 3’, ‘Jee Le Zara’, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina; as well as Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Pandey-starrer ‘Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan’ -- to the platform.

Another banner to premiere their much-awaited titles on the streamer is Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Five of the production house's films in the pipeline -- Ranveer-starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Akshay Kumar-fronted ‘Prithviraj’, Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Shamshera’, Salman Khan and Katrina's ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan -- will all make it to Amazon Prime Video post-theatrical release.

At the event, hosted by Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sumukhi Suresh, Amazon Prime Video announced 41 new projects, which include Original films and series.

[With Inputs From PTI]