Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

YRF, Excel, Dharma Get Into A Massive Deal With Amazon Prime Video For Post Theatrical Releases

Three of the premier film production houses in Bollywood have entered into a partnership with streaming giant Amazon Prime Video for releasing their movies after their theatrical release.

YRF, Excel, Dharma Get Into A Massive Deal With Amazon Prime Video For Post Theatrical Releases
Aditya Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Karan Johar Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 10:03 pm

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced a licensing association with four leading Indian production banners under which it will premiere titles like ‘Drishyam 2’, ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, ‘Jee Le Zara’ and ‘Pathaan’ post the theatrical release of these films.

The collaboration was announced during the Prime Video Presents India event here.

The streamer said following the big-screen release of action thriller ‘Runway 34’, comedy ‘Thank God’, thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ and ‘Bholaa’, Amazon Prime Video will be home to these movies backed by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn's production house Ajay Devgn FFilms.

Starring and directed by Devgn, ‘Runway 34’ is slated to hit the screens on Friday.

Related stories

Yash Raj Films’ Aditya Chopra Turns Down Deal With Amazon Prime Video Worth Rs. 400 crores: Reports

Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu' Becomes First Bollywood Film To Be Produced By Amazon Prime Video

Tandav Row: Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Amazon Prime Video's India Head To Be Heard By SC Tomorrow

Amazon Prime Video will also premiere three upcoming films from Dharma Productions such as Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-led ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’, Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ and Karan Johar's next directorial venture ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Media and Entertainment will bring their movies -- Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi's ‘Phone Bhoot’, action film ‘Yudra’, comedy ‘Fukrey 3’, ‘Jee Le Zara’, starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina; as well as Adarsh Gourav, Ananya Pandey-starrer ‘Kho Gaye Hain Hum Kahan’ -- to the platform.

Another banner to premiere their much-awaited titles on the streamer is Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. Five of the production house's films in the pipeline -- Ranveer-starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, Akshay Kumar-fronted ‘Prithviraj’, Ranbir Kapoor's ‘Shamshera’, Salman Khan and Katrina's ‘Tiger 3’ and ‘Pathaan’, starring Shah Rukh Khan -- will all make it to Amazon Prime Video post-theatrical release.

At the event, hosted by Karan Johar, Abhishek Bachchan and Sumukhi Suresh, Amazon Prime Video announced 41 new projects, which include Original films and series.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor/Actress Over The Top (OTT) OTT Platforms OTT Devices Web Series Amazon Prime Amazon Amazon India Amazon Prime Video Karan Johar Aditya Chopra Farhan Akhtar Ritesh Sidhwani Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

NSE Co-Location Case: CBI Opposes Bail Plea Of Chitra Ramakrishna, Anand Subramanian

A Pandit Must Know His Meat

A Pandit Must Know His Meat