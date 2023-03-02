Yami Gautam Talks About Her Equation With Kangana Ranaut: First Way Of Admiration Will Always Be Work

Well, there’s a new camaraderie that’s recently developed between two fellow actresses, and it is none other than Yami Gautam and her fellow ‘mountain girl’ Kangana Ranaut. The two have never worked together, but they certainly have interacted on social media in the past. Both Yami and Kangana hail from Himachal Pradesh, Kangana even wished Yami on her wedding with director Aditya Dhar in 2021, by commenting on her social media post, “Older than tradition and time. Nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl turned bride #himachalpradesh.”

In a recent interview with DNA, Yami was asked about her equation with Kangana, to which the former said, “I think it comes from the fact that we hail from the same state and of course, she is a fantastic actress. She is one of the best we have. For me, the first way of admiration will always be work whether it is Kangana or Vidya or so many other actresses. And then the fact that she wished me on my wedding.”

While they have never interacted in an informal setting, Kangana invited Yami to her home in Manali. “We were shooting for Chor (Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga) in Manali. It was a two-day shoot and my mom was with me. Very sweetly, she messaged me to visit her home, but we couldn’t because of erratic shoot hours. It’s just mutual respect and I feel anyone who treats you with respect and love must be embraced back. Looking forward to her next film and next work because her work speaks for itself,” Yami shared.

Yami last featured in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Lost’, a thriller that streamed on Zee5. She will be next seen in Netflix’s thriller comedy ‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga’, alongside Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar. Kangana, on the other hand, has wrapped the shoot of her film ‘Emergency’, which marks her first solo directorial venture.