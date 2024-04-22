Art & Entertainment

World Earth Day: ‘Polar Bear’ To ‘Asia’s Weirdest’ – Get To Know More About Your Flora And Fauna Through Cinema

As people from all over celebrate World Earth Day, catch the best of shows and documentaries on Disney+ Hotstar over this week.

Rarely do we take the time to notice the beautiful and extraordinary environment we are blessed with. Right from the dense rainforests in America to the large stretch of desert in Africa to the astonishing flora and fauna of Australia and New Zealand, there are so many things that lie unexplored with beauty beyond our imagination.

As the new week kicks in and we scout for new things to do, we suggest getting to know a little bit more about the planet we call home.

Here’s a great way to celebrate World Earth Day and the existence of the only planet that has sustained life for years. Check out these breathtaking and informative titles on Disney+ Hotstar.

‘The Biggest Little Farm: The Return’

The Chesters leave urban life to revive barren land. By living in harmony with nature and maximising biodiversity, they create a magical working farm.

‘Polar Bear’

A polar bear’s memories help her navigate motherhood in an increasingly challenging world.

‘Explorer: The Last Tepui’

An elite climbing team attempts a climb up a sheer cliff to deliver a renowned scientist to the top of a tepui to search for undiscovered species.

‘One For Change’

Celebrate inspirational, trailblazing, changemakers from India who are working towards preserving the Earth, to leave a more sustainable planet for the future.

‘Ocean's Weirdest’

Showcasing the strangest, freakiest and weirdest behaviours of incredible marine mammals and “out of this world” fish.

‘Earth Moods’

Escape everyday life with Earth Moods. Viewers relax and reset as they travel to blue glaciers, swirling dunes, bustling cities and lush rainforests.

‘Planet Possible’

This series reveals the hidden splendours of India’s natural world, exploring rarely seen species and habitats.

‘Penguins: Life On The Earth’

The witty and tenacious team of filmmakers behind Disneynature's Penguins must once again brave the brutal Antarctic to fulfil their mission.

‘One Strange Rock’

The extraordinary story of Earth and why it is special and uniquely brimming with life among a largely unknown but harsh cosmic arena.

‘Asia's Weirdest’

From the lush tropical islands of Indonesia's archipelago to the wide-open Mongolian steppe, this is a land where you should expect the unexpected.

‘Earth Live’

Want to see the world in one night? Witness the earth’s greatest wildlife, shot by the world’s greatest wildlife cinematographers, in real time.

Enjoy a fun-filled week of the World Earth Day with a bouquet of varied offerings on celluloid.

