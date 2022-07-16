Work On Chiyaan Vikram's Next Film With Pa Ranjith Begins With Puja

Work on actor 'Chiyaan' Vikram's next film, which is to be directed by Pa Ranjith, got off to an auspicious start with a grand puja ceremony in the city on Saturday.



The project, which has triggered huge expectations even before its start, is being produced by Studio Green's Gnanavel Raja.





The film hasn't been named yet; it is being tentatively referred to as #ProductionNumber22 or #Chiyaan61, indicating that this is Vikram's 61st film.



Unconfirmed reports suggest that the film will be a period drama set in the 1800s and that the film is bound to be shot on a massive scale. Rumours doing the rounds also suggest that the film is likely to be made in 3D as well.



The film will have music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Kishore Kumar. Editing for the film will be by Selva and art direction will be by Moorthy.



Stunts for the film will be choreographed by National Award-winning stunt masters Anbariv and dance choreography will be by Sandy.

[With Inputs From IANS]