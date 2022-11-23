Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

With 'Faadu', Saiyami Kher Grew Both As An Actress And As A Person

Actress Saiyami Kher will be seen playing the character of a poetess in 'Faadu'. The role not just helped her grow as an actress but also changed her as a person.

Saiyami Kher
Saiyami Kher IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 6:22 pm

Actress Saiyami Kher is gearing up for another streaming series after 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2'. This time, she will be seen playing the character of a poetess in 'Faadu,' directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' fame. The role not just helped her grow as an actress but also changed her as a person. 

Talking about the same, Saiyami said: "Projects like 'Faadu' come once in your life and I am grateful that this was offered to me. By trying to capture the essence of Manjiri, not only do I feel I have grown as an actor but also evolved as a person."

Over the course of filming, Saiyami became emotionally attached to her character: "I am very attached to this character and found a lot of me in Manjiri. I have felt every dialogue and lived every scene thanks to the brilliant writing and the guidance of our director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari."

'Faadu- A Love Story' tells the story of a man belonging to progressive India who lies in the middle of choices that need validation. He is stuck between the fabric of economic upgrade and true love. Abhay, an angry poet and dreamer, aspires to reach faster than time from where he can see his rags to riches story. During his journey, he falls in love with Manjiri, a poetess who has a different philosophy about life.

Commenting on the show, Pavail Gulati, who plays the lead, said: "Some characters you play in life change you not just as an actor but as a person. My character Abhay is raw and ambitious who is trying to write his own fate while going through emotional turmoil. Abhay has changed me, 'Faadu' has changed me. I cannot wait for you guys to meet him!"

Produced by StudioNext, 'Faadu - A Love Story' is written by Saumya Joshi and music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The show will drop on Sony LIV on December 9.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Saiyami Kher Faadu: A Love Story OTT
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

FDI Equity Inflows Dip 14% During April-September To $26.9 Billion

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?

Vedanta Is India’s Top Dividend Payer. But Do You Know How Net Dividend Yield Is Calculated?