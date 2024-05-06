Why Kate Beckinsale Is ‘Tired’ Of Being Asked If She Has Had Botox Done

"Life happens - obviously I have aged, everybody ages; I’m not too concerned about ageing because I found my father dead at the age of 5, I spent most of my teenage years and a good deal of my 20s absolutely crippled with severe anxiety and panic attacks that I was going to die of a heart attack too, and went to emergency rooms often, and was almost, at that time of my life, completely immobilised by that anxiety," she wrote.