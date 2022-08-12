Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's Photo From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra’ Is Leaked, Fans Are Excited

Back in June, SRK’s fans shared screenshots from the trailer and wondered if it was King Khan who appeared as ‘Vayu’.

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan Filmfare

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 11:30 am

The day filmmaker Ayan Mukerji released the trailer of his mythological sci-fi drama ‘Brahmastra’, it has increased the curiosity of movie-goers who are waiting to see the real couple Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in the film.  After the trailer launch, several social media users also specualted that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film.

Back in June, SRK’s fans shared screenshots from the trailer and wondered if it was King Khan who appeared as ‘Vayu’. And now it seems like the observation made by the eagle-eyed fans is correct.

On Thursday, netizens shared a new picture and video, claiming it’s SRK’s look from ‘Brahmastra’. In the viral clip, SRK is seen in a blood-soaked avatar. As SRK’s character elevates in the air, lord Hanuman’s silhouette starts to appear.

Related stories

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Pulls Back After Fan Grabs His Arm At Airport, Son Aryan Khan Shields The Actor

Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan loved 'Darlings', says Alia Bhatt

“Ladies & Gentleman, @iamsrk as Vanar Astra in Brahmastra,” a Twitter user wrote.

“SRK’s cameo will be Ayan Mukerji’s ode to his love for Shah Rukh Khan,” another one wrote.

However, there is no officila confirmation from the makers on whether he is going to be part of the film. 

Shah Rukh also has a cameo in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Prior to it, SRK made a cameo appearance in R. Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and during one of the press conferences, Madhavan had revealed that SRK did not charge a single penny for his cameo in the project.

“I mentioned about ‘Rocketry’ to Shah Rukh Khan sahab when I worked with him in ‘Zero’ …he vividly remembered it that during one of his birthday parties he asked me about the film’s status and expressed his desire to be a part of the film. ‘Mujhe background me koi bhi role chalega main is film ka hissa hona chahta hu’, Khan sahab told me. I thought he was joking. Two days later my wife Sarita asked me to thank Khan sahab for his kind words. I dropped a message to Khan sahab’s manager asking her to convey my gratitude to him and I instantly got a text from the manager saying, ‘khan sahab dates puch rhe hai shoot ki’.. and that’s how he became a part of our film,” Madhavan recalled.

He added, “The two (SRK and Suriya) did not charge a single penny for their work in the film. They did not charge anything for caravans, costumes, and assistants.”

Shah Rukh Khan's next film is 'Pathaan’,  followed by ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan 30 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan Brahmastra Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Actor/Actress Entertainment Bollywood Indian Cinema Shah Rukh Khan Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'