Vivek Agnihotri Teams Up With Bhushan Kumar To Direct Operation Sindoor Film

Vivek Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar join hands for Operation Sindoor film

T-Series on Thursday confirmed the news with a post on social media. Sharing the announcement, the production house wrote, “Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri join forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff.”



“Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality.. not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema (sic),” it added.