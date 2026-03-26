Vivek Agnihotri Teams Up With Bhushan Kumar To Direct Operation Sindoor Film

Vivek Agnihotri has confirmed that he will direct the Operation Sindoor film, which will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar. It will be based on Lt Gen KJS Dhillon’s book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story Of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri announces Operation Sindoor film Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vivek Agnihotri has confirmed that he will direct the Operation Sindoor film, which will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar.

  • The film will be based on Lt Gen KJS Dhillon’s book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story Of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan.

  • The film will be "rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack."

Vivek Agnihotri has boarded to direct a film on Operation Sindoor, based on Lt Gen KJS Dhillon’s book, Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story Of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan. It will be jointly produced by Agnihotri's I Am Buddha Production and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Vivek Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar join hands for Operation Sindoor film

T-Series on Thursday confirmed the news with a post on social media. Sharing the announcement, the production house wrote, “Bhushan Kumar and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri join forces for #OperationSindoor— a story that redefined security in the subcontinent and exposed Pakistan’s nuclear bluff.”

“Rooted in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and backed by extensive, ground-level research in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces, this is a story drawn from reality.. not to create noise, but to confront it: with facts, with clarity, and the magic of cinema (sic),” it added.

Operation Sindoor director's apology after facing backlash over film announcement - Instagram/Uttam Maheshwari
Operation Sindoor Director Issues Apology Over Film Announcement: Intent Was Never To Hurt Or Provoke Anyone's Sentiments

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Vivek Agnihotri on the film On Operation Sindoor

In an interview with Hindustan Times, while speaking about the upcoming project, The Kashmir Files director said, “I have always believed in telling stories that are uncomfortable but necessary. My effort is to bring this story of courage, professionalism, and strategic clarity to audiences with authenticity while also presenting it as an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience.”

Bollywood filmmakers, actors rush to register film titles inspired by Operation Sindoor - File Photo
Bollywood Filmmakers, Actors File Applications To Register Film Titles Inspired By India's Operation Sindoor

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Operation Sindoor

In retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, the Indian Army launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, conducting 24 precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

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The terrorists killed 26 civilians at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir, following which India launched the attack against Pakistan-based militant groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Azad Kashmir. 

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