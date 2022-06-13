Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal To Star In Dinesh Vijan's 'Section 36'

'Section 36', featuring actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal, is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films, famous for producing films like 'Stree' and 'Badlapur'.

Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal To Star In Dinesh Vijan's 'Section 36'
Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 4:58 pm

Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal will star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Sector 36', the producers announced on Monday (June 13). The film will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, one of the writers of Meghna Gulzar's acclaimed 'Talvar', and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, which has backed projects including 'Stree' and 'Badlapur'.

Dobriyal has previously been seen in films such as 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', 'Delhi 6', 'Angrezi Medium', and others. On the other hand, Massey gained acclaim for his roles in 'Haseen Dilruba' and 'A Death In The Gunj'. 

Massey took to Instagram and posted an announcement video of the film, which uses the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system.

Related stories

Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte Psychological Thriller 'Forensic' To Release On ZEE5

Vikrant Massey: After ‘A Death In The Gunj’ Writers, Producers Saw Me In A Different Light

‘Section 36’ is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, and is based on true events. It began production on Monday. The details of the other cast and release date have not been revealed yet.

Massey will be next seen in the psychological crime thriller ‘Forensic: The Truth Lies Within’ while Dobriyal will feature in the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and Maddock Films' ‘Bhediya’.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Vikrant Massey Deepak Dobriyal Section 36 Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films Upcoming Movies Shooting Vikrant Massey Dinesh Vijan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview