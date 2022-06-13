Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal To Star In Dinesh Vijan's 'Section 36'

Actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal will star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Sector 36', the producers announced on Monday (June 13). The film will be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, one of the writers of Meghna Gulzar's acclaimed 'Talvar', and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, which has backed projects including 'Stree' and 'Badlapur'.

Dobriyal has previously been seen in films such as 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns', 'Delhi 6', 'Angrezi Medium', and others. On the other hand, Massey gained acclaim for his roles in 'Haseen Dilruba' and 'A Death In The Gunj'.

Massey took to Instagram and posted an announcement video of the film, which uses the analogy of a cockroach that decides to stand up against the system.

‘Section 36’ is written by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, and is based on true events. It began production on Monday. The details of the other cast and release date have not been revealed yet.



Massey will be next seen in the psychological crime thriller ‘Forensic: The Truth Lies Within’ while Dobriyal will feature in the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer ‘Good Luck Jerry’ and Maddock Films' ‘Bhediya’.



[With Inputs From PTI]