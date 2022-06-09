Forensic: Important Highlights From The Trailer

Zee5 launched the trailer of its upcoming original film ‘Forensic’ today (June 9). It is the remake of a 2020 Malayalam film of the same name and is directed by Vishal Furia. The movie features seasoned OTT actors Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. Actors Prachi Desai, Rohit Roy and Vindu Dara Singh also star in key roles.

The film is a crime drama set in Mussoorie. Apte plays the role of a police officer Megha Sharma who is on the hunt for a criminal. On her quest, she meets Johnny Khanna, a forensic expert played by Massey. The duo have to work together to solve the mystery of the murders of young girls on their birthday.

The trailer was packed with a lot of drama and here are the highlights that stood out.

1) Radhika Apte’s Return To OTT

Apte has returned to the screen after more than a year. She has many successful OTT performances, including ‘Scared Games’ and ‘Lust Stories’, under her sleeve, making her a great fit for the medium. The actress can be seen essaying the role of a police officer and her performance looks promising enough to keep the audience hooked till the climax.

2) A Crime Drama That Packs A Punch

The trailer was packed with a lot of suspense and drama. It was a packed thriller that left no breathing space for the audience. Towards the end of the trailer, it becomes apparent that the initial suspect of the murders, a child, may not be the criminal at all. They have to rethink the scope of their investigation to find the murderer. The film definitely packs a lot of twists and turns.

3) Radhika Apte And Vikrant Massey’s Onscreen Chemistry

Apte and Massey as the lead actors of the film will share a lot of screen time. The chemistry between their characters is complex and evolves during the trailer. It will be interesting to watch how the relationship between these characters has a bearing on the investigation and the plot at large.

4) Exploring The Branch Of Forensics

‘Forensic’, as the name suggests, depends heavily on the branch of forensics to solve the murder mystery in the film. This is a subject that is underexplored in Indian media and will give a new angle to the crime drama.

5) Portrayal Of Women In Positions Of Power

The need for female-driven stories in media has been a conversation that has been going on for a while. The rise of OTT platforms has given space to female lead stories and also shown that the audience enjoys them. The success of shows like ‘Fame Game’, ‘Flesh’, ‘Aarya’, ‘Four More Shots Please!’ is a testament that producers cannot hide behind the argument that the audience doesn’t want to watch female lead stories or powerful female characters. In ‘Forensic’, it will be interesting to watch how Apte’s character is shown as a woman in power and if it falls for stereotypes.

‘Forensic’ has certainly grabbed our attention with this trailer. The film will be released on Zee5 on June 24.