Urmila Matondkar On Her Digital Debut With 'Tiwari': Challenging As A Performer

Actress Urmila Matondkar known for her superlative performances in films like 'Satya', 'Ek Haseena Thi', 'Bhoot', 'Rangeela', 'Kaun' and 'Pinjar' to name a few, is all set to make a grand comeback with her digital debut in a thriller titled ‘Tiwari’ directed by Saurabh Varma and produced by Content Engineers. The actress plays the titular role in the web series set in a small town and has an emotional mother-daughter story at the core of it.

Talking about the show, Urmila says that the project offered her characters and a story arc that is challenging as a performer and things that I haven’t attempted so far. "Written and created by a team of young writers, the team managed to keep me hooked till the end while narrating it. What I liked the most in the story is that at the core, it’s an emotional mother-daughter story but at the same time it has everything from drama to action to some thrilling twists and turns. I can’t wait to start shooting," she says.

The makers recently released a poster in which she can be seen in a very rugged avtaar. The thriller has the actress doing gritty action for which she has been training rigorously for last six months.

The actress also took to her Instagram account to inform about her project, In the caption, she wrote, "The Last Man Standing Will be A WOMAN” “तिवारी” Extremely excited to share the first look of my comeback n digital debut in web show “Tiwari”.

Only due to your tremendous love n support, my stupendous journey was possible. And it has been a promise of a comeback only with something more challenging than before. So hope you all will find this thrilling.

Humbly seek your support, love n best wishes as I start on my new journey 🙏🏻❤️"

Filmmaker Saurabh Varma says, “The kind of varied graph Tiwari aka Urmila’s character has in the show, we really couldn’t think of anyone else but Urmila. As a filmmaker and as a studio, we intend to create clean entertaining content that can be watched with the whole family, globally. Tiwari is something that has been loved as a script by all age groups and fits the bill in totality.”

Utpaal Acharya, CEO, Content Engineers says, “As a studio, our focus is totally on content and knowing the repertoire of Urmila, we surely wanted her to associate with something new for her as well as her fans. It’s amazing to see her so committed to the craft even after all these years.”

The show produced by Dr. Raj Kishor Khaware and Utpaal Acharya, is presently under pre-production.