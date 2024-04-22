Twinkle Khanna Has THIS To Say On Rumours Of Her Alleged Performances At Dawood Ibrahim's Parties

Author Twinkle Khanna is responding to rumours that have persisted for decades about her supposed ties to the underworld. Despite the shocking nature of these claims, the former actress has asserted that they are entirely baseless. Alongside, speculations have resurfaced suggesting that she had danced at underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s party. Now, she’s broken her silence on these old allegations in a latest column she wrote for The Times of India.
Labelling these as ‘media fabrications,’ Khanna stated that India has “already witnessed a spate of manipulated news stories.” She clapped back at the fake reports, made fun of her own dancing abilities and stated, “I have even seen my name on a mainstream television channel ticker saying I had performed a medley of songs for Dawood.”
The former actress went on to say, “Considering that even my children think my dancing skills are akin to watching a WWF match between a lone wrestler and gravity, the news channels should have known that Dawood would have chosen more skilled performers. But such is the world of fake news.”
Additionally, her husband-actor Akshay Kumar had previously refuted the same rumours back in 2010 in a press meeting, debunking these false reports about Khanna’s alleged underworld associations, expressing that if these stories held any amount of truth to them, their house would have been raided by cops years ago itself. “But neither did the CBI nor any police or even a constable come to my house for any enquiry,” he had stated.
On the professional front, the former actress is now a successful author, who has four books under her name. Her first non-fiction book ‘Mrs. Funnybones’ was published in 2015, followed by ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’ published the very next year. Her third book, ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving,’ was released in 2018 and her latest book ‘Welcome to Paradise’ was published last year.