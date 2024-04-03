Twinkle Khanna Posts Date Night Picture With Akshay Kumar: After 2 Decades, He Still Makes Me Laugh

Twinkle Khanna, known for her tongue-in-cheek humour and unfiltered opinions, often shares love and admiration towards her husband and actor Akshay Kumar. Recently, the actress-turned-writer posted an adorable post about Akshay, and praised his ability to make her laugh even after decades of being married.
Both Twinkle and Akshay were seen in their million dollar smile in the selfie shared by Twinkly. While she looked lovely in a no make-up look, Akshay looked handsome as always in a black attire. She captioned the photo as, “After 2 decades he still makes me laugh on date night.”
In January, the couple marked their 23rd wedding anniversary. On the special occasion, the actor expressed his love for Twinkle in an emotional note, and even congratulated her for completing her Master’s degree from the University of London.
He captioned the post as, “Two years ago when you told me you wanted to take up studies all over again, I wondered if you meant it. But the day I saw you work so hard and perfectly manage a full-fledged student life along with home, career, me and kids, I knew I had married a super woman. Today at your graduation, I also wish I had studied a bit more to know enough words to tell you how proud you make me, Tina. Congratulations and all my love.”
Twinkle is known for her best-selling books such as ‘Mrs Funnybones’, ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’, and ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’. Recently, she unveiled her fourth book, which is titled ‘Welcome To Paradise’. Akshay, on the other hand, is awaiting the action entertainer film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which stars him along with Tiger Shroff in the lead. The film also features Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F and Manushi Chillar. Presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ films, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is set to debut in theatres on April 10.