Art & Entertainment

TV Actress Aishwarya Sakhuja Goes All Ethnic With Saree, Gajra And Bindi

Known for her work in ‘Saas Bina Sasural’ and ‘Main Naa Bhoolungi’, Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag has shared a video of herself in a saree, celebrating "Indianness."

I
IANS
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Instagram
Aishwarya Sakhuja Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Known for her work in ‘Saas Bina Sasural’ and ‘Main Naa Bhoolungi’, Aishwarya Sakhuja Nag has shared a video of herself in a saree, celebrating "Indianness."

The actress is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 530K followers on Instagram. On Saturday, she dropped a Reel video of herself, wearing a black saree with golden motifs on it, and a red border. She paired it with a sleeveless golden blouse with a sweetheart neckline.

She kept her makeup muted with brown lips, smokey eyes, blush and a maroon bindi. Her hair is tied in a low bun with a gajra on it. For the jewellery, she opted for golden oxidised bangles, and gold and red earrings.

It is captioned: "Celebrating Indianness where the saree whispers tales of tradition, the gajra perfumes history, jewelry echoes cultural richness, and the bindi is a mark of timeless grace."

On the work front, she was part of stunt-based reality showsKhatron Ke Khiladi 7’ and ‘Trideviyaan’.

She last featured in the show ‘Junooniyatt’, in which she portrayed the role of Dr Pari Ahuja.

Tags

Indian Television Actress

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement