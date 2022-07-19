Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Trailer Out For Tamil Anthology 'Victim' Helmed By Four Top Directors

The trailer of the eagerly awaited Tamil anthology 'Victim', comprising four stories by four of Tamil cinema's finest directors -- Rajesh M, Pa Ranjith, Chimbu Devan and Venkat Prabhu, was released on Tuesday.

'Victim' Poster
'Victim' Poster Google Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 6:17 pm

The anthology, which is to be streamed on the OTT platform Sonyliv from August 5, revolves around victims who are physically or emotionally injured when a crime is committed.



The trailer gives a chilling glimpse into the anthology and raises the question, will the victims manage to save themselves from the crime.

Each story reflects its director's unique storytelling style. 'Mirage' has been directed by Rajesh M while the story directed by Pa Ranjith is called 'Dhammam'. Chimbu Devan's story is called 'Kottai Pakku Vathalum... Mottai Maadi Sitharum' and 'Confession' has been directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Produced by Black ticket productions and Axess Film Factory, the series features actors like Amala Paul, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram, Lizzie Anton, Prasanna, Nataraja Subramanian, Thambi Ramaiah, Kalaiarasan Harikrishnan, and Nasser M among others.

[With Inputs From IANS]

