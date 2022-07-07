Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Trailer Of Aishwarya Rajesh-Starrer 'Driver Jamuna' Released

A tough-hitting trailer of P. Kinslin’s eagerly awaited motion thriller, ‘Driver Jamuna’, which includes actress Aishwarya Rajesh within the lead, has been launched in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Aishwarya Rajesh in 'Driver Jamuna'
Aishwarya Rajesh in 'Driver Jamuna' YouTube

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 3:18 pm

A hard-hitting trailer of director P. Kinslin's eagerly awaited action thriller, 'Driver Jamuna', featuring actress Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead, has been released in four languages, namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

While actors Sivakarthikeyan and Sasikumar were among those who released the Tamil version of the trailer, Suresh Productions released the Telugu version and actor Kishore released the Kannada version. The Malayalam version of the trailer was released by actor Unni Mukundan.

Rajesh, who is known to break stereotypes, seems to have played yet another role in this film that may well be a first for an actress. She plays a cab driver in 'Driver Jamuna' that's been directed by Kinslin, whose earlier film, 'Vathikuchi', was a critically acclaimed box office success.

The trailer gives away the fact that the story takes place during a particular trip involving passengers who opt for a shared drive. The trip, the actress undertakes, is between Walajabad and East Coast Road. The gripping trailer gives a glimpse of how the cab driver gets caught in the crossfire between a gang, that is out to kill a man, and the cops.

The film, which has cinematography by Gokul Benoy, has music by Ghibran and editing by Ramar.

[With Inputs from IANS]

