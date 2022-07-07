Tollywood Hails Vijayendra Prasad's Nomination To Rajya Sabha

Telugu film industry (Tollywood) and politicians across party lines have hailed eminent filmmaker and screenwriter K. V. Vijayendra Prasad on being nominated to Rajya Sabha.



Greetings poured in for Prasad from film personalities, political leaders and others. They hoped that his presence in the upper house of the Parliament would enhance its glory.



Megastar K. Chiranjeevi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bestowing the well-deserving honour of Presidential nomination as Rajya Sabha members on extremely deserving stalwarts from the film industry K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and Ilaiyaraaja.



Prasad, well-known composer Ilaiyaraaja, athlete P. T. Usha and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade were nominated to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



While congratulating Vijayendra Prasad, the Prime Minister stated that he is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India's glorious culture and have made a mark globally, the Prime Minister said.



"Heartiest Congratulations to one of the most accomplished & glorious story writers of the Indian Film Industry K.V. Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated as the Member of Parliament - Rajya Sabha. I have no doubts your presence will enhance the glory of our Upper house," tweeted Chiranjeevi, also a former member of Rajya Sabha and a former union minister.



"Our writer Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad garu has won accolades globally as a notable screen writer for various blockbuster films, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Congratulations sir," tweeted DVV Entertainment.



Born in Kovvur in Andhra Pradesh, Prasad is one of the country's leading screenwriters and film directors. He has written stories for many Telugu and Hindi movies.



His notable works include some of the highest-grossing Indian movies such as 'Baahubali' series, the recently released 'RRR' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.



He won the Filmfare award for the best story for Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijjaan (2016)



Some of the movies he wrote have transcended sharp regional boundaries and become blockbusters across the country, a rare achievement. He has come in for praise for instilling cultural pride and nationalistic spirit through cinema.



The 'RRR' team also congratulated Prasad on the nomination to Rajya Sabha. "Congratulations to our writer Vijayendra Prasad garu on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," reads a tweet by 'RRR' Movie team.



'RRR', starring Junior NTR and Ram Charan, is a period action drama written by Prasad and directed by his son S. S. Rajamouli, who earlier bagged national fame for Baahubali series.



Meanwhile, Prasad has received congratulations from leaders of various political parties.



BJP president J. P. Nadda stated that Prasad's creative genius has been a source of joy and pride for all. "His cultural contributions are immense and I wish him the best for this new role," the BJP chief tweeted.



"A creative mind like Vijayendra Prasad garu is perfect for innovating & changing the narrative for the growth of a nation," wrote another BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao:



Congratulating all the four nominees, YSR Congress Party's leader in Parliament V. Vijayasai Reddy tweeted that the presence of these four legends from South India will surely enrich the law-making process of the country.



Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP J. Santosh Kumar also conveyed his greetings to Prasad. The Rajya Sabha members noted that Prasad took Telugu cinema to the world stage. "It will be an honour for me to share the floor with the likes of him," the TRS leader tweeted.



The former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu also extended the warmest congratulations to Vijayendra Prasad and Ilaiyaraaja on being nominated to the Rajya sabha and wished them a successful tenure.

[With Inputs From IANS]