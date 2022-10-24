Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Today Being Diwali, Sidharth Malhotra To Take A Break From His Diet

Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 12:40 pm

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has much more to look forward to this Diwali season than diyas and sweets. 

With his much-awaited movie with Ajay Devgn, 'Thank God', set to be released on Tuesday, October 25, Sidharth is busy promoting the upcoming fantasy comedy film.

Diwali is all about spending time with the family and coming back with pleasant memories. For Sidharth, who is well-known for his performances in movies such as 'Student of the Year' and 'Shershaah', there's no getting away from the upcoming movie.

"My Diwali plans are only 'Thank God' plans right now," he told IANS on being asked about what he plans to do on the festive day.

The festival of lights feels incomplete unless it is experienced with one's loved ones. Sidharth shared his thoughts on Diwali as well as what he is eager to do: "I want to show gratitude. For me, Diwali has always been about meeting family and friends. My family is right here in Delhi. Delhi has a different Diwali from Mumbai. I am looking forward to the food and taking a break from my diet."

One of the best memories one forms, when they are young, is that of the festival. The innocent joy of rejoicing in the festivities is remembered by all even after years have passed.

Sidharth mentioned his experiences of Diwali as a child: "Diwali puja used to be very exciting for me when I was about seven-eight years old. My eyes used to go only towards the 'besan ke laddu', which used to come as 'prasad'. I used to always associate 'mithai' with Diwali. Even at this age, I always tell my mother to send me 'besan ka mithai'."

For many, Diwali is the time to participate in fun parties. Talking about how he plans to enjoy the occasion, Sidharth said, "We have friends in Mumbai. We went to a Diwali party. There was nothing concrete planned."

Diwali is also a time for many to do something new. This is also true for Siddharth. "This is my first Diwali release. I hope it will happen with a bang," he concluded.

