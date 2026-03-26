Toaster OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's Dark Comedy

On donning the producer's hat, Patralekhaa called it a "milestone", and beginning the journey with Netflix is even more special for her. "Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life. Being our very first film makes the experience even more personal for us," she added, and can't wait to see audiences enjoying the "entertaining and unpredictable ride."