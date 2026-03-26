Toaster OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's Dark Comedy

Summary of this article
Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's Toaster has locked its release date for April.
The dark comedy is produced by Rao and his wife Patralekhaa under their banner Kampa Film.
Abhishek Banerjee, Upendra Limaye, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan and others round out the cast.
Toaster, Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa’s first film under their banner Kampa Film, has locked its release date for April 2026. Alongside Rajkummar, the quirky dark comedy has a stellar ensemble cast, including Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Banerjee, Upendra Limaye, Archana Puran Singh, Farah Khan, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa in significant roles.
When and where to watch Toaster on OTT
Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, Toaster will see Rajkummar returning to comedy with his signature comic timing. It will start streaming on Netflix from April 15, 2026.
On donning the producer's hat, Patralekhaa called it a "milestone", and beginning the journey with Netflix is even more special for her. "Toaster immediately stood out because it finds humour in the most unexpected places, and the moment we read it, we knew it was a story we wanted to bring to life. Being our very first film makes the experience even more personal for us," she added, and can't wait to see audiences enjoying the "entertaining and unpredictable ride."
Netflix on Thursday shared the release date announcement with a hilarious video alongside a caption, "Monologue sunn liya na? 🥰 Zabar-toast comedy hone wali hai 🍞✨Watch Toaster, out 15 April, only on Netflix (sic)."
Toaster plot
Toaster follows the story of a toaster, a wedding gift that gets exchanged. But the twist comes when the wedding gets called off after the gift exchange, and someone doesn't want to forget the gift. They exchange turns into a mayhem and a ridiculous chain of events. The situation escalates more than anyone expected.
The film is filled with eccentric characters, madcap twists, chaos and hilarious events.
The story is written by Parveez Shaikh, with a screenplay by Shaikh, Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukerjee.