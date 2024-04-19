‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’: Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez & Others Attend New York Premiere

New York's AMC Lincoln Square was abuzz with celebrities such as Cary Elwes, Henry Cavill and Linda Bruckheimer for the 'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' premiere.
Here are a few glimpses from the gala film premiere:
Advertisement
1. Eiza Gonzalez
Actor Eiza Gonzalez attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
Advertisement
2. Cary Elwes
Actor Cary Elwes attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
3. Henrique Zaga
Actor Henrique Zaga attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
Advertisement
4. Henry Cavill
Actor Henry Cavill attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
Advertisement
5. Linda Bruckheimer
Linda Bruckheimer, left, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer attend the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
Advertisement
6. Babs Olusanmokun
Actor Babs Olusanmokun attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.
7. Henry Golding
Actor Henry Golding attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.