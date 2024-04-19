Art & Entertainment

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’: Henry Cavill, Eiza Gonzalez & Others Attend New York Premiere

Stars like Henry Cavill and Eiza Gonzalez dazzled at the NY premiere of 'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare.' Get the latest on this star-studded event.

'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' New York Premiere
New York's AMC Lincoln Square was abuzz with celebrities such as Cary Elwes, Henry Cavill and Linda Bruckheimer for the 'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' premiere.

Here are a few glimpses from the gala film premiere:

1. Eiza Gonzalez

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ New York Premiere
'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' New York Premiere
Actor Eiza Gonzalez attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

2. Cary Elwes

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ New York Premiere
'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' New York Premiere
Actor Cary Elwes attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

3. Henrique Zaga

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ New York Premiere
'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' New York Premiere
Actor Henrique Zaga attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

4. Henry Cavill

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ New York Premiere
'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' New York Premiere
Actor Henry Cavill attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

5. Linda Bruckheimer

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ New York Premiere
'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' New York Premiere
Linda Bruckheimer, left, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer attend the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

6. Babs Olusanmokun

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ New York Premiere
'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' New York Premiere
Actor Babs Olusanmokun attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

7. Henry Golding

‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ New York Premiere
'The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare' New York Premiere
Actor Henry Golding attends the premiere of ‘The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare’, at AMC Lincoln Square in New York.

