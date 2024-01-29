Indrani Mukerjea who was accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, will open up about it in the Netflix documentary series, 'The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth'. On Monday, Netflix India announced the series with a poster. It will premiere on the OTT platform on February 23.
'The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth': First Poster Of Chilling Docu-Series Unveiled With A Release Date
In the poster, Indrani's face was partially covered. For the unversed, she grabbed the headlines in 2015 for allegedly murdering her 25-year-old daughter Sheena Bora in 2012. She is currently out on bail.
Netflix India sharing the poster, wrote in the caption, "A sensational scandal that rocked the entire nation, with one family's darkest secrets at the center of it all. The Indrani Mukerjea Story Buried Truth, coming on 23 February only on Netflix!"
The series has been announced months after Indrani Mukerjea's 2023 memoir, 'Unbroken: The Untold Story'. Her book is about her life from being in the media industry to being accused of murder to her six years in prison.
For the unversed, she was earlier married to media tycoon Peter Mukerjea.
The docu-series will revolve around the murder of Sheena Bora and the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea. It is filled with suspense, turns and twists, secrets and many more.
As per a report in PTI, Netflix India said in a statement that the series features Indrani Mukerjea, her children Vidhie Mukherjea and Mikhail Bora, veteran journalists, and lawyers who will speak ''about dysfunctional family dynamics and complex motivations''.
It is directed by Shaana Levy and Uraaz Bahl and will also have disturbing call recordings of Indrani, Peter, and Rahul Mukerjea.