'The Crew' which brings together leading ladies Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon, is one of the most anticipated projects. The film marks second collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, after 'Veere Di Wedding'. 'The Crew' which was earlier scheduled to release on March 22, 2024 is now pushed to Good Friday, i.e. on March 29, 2024. The makers have also unveiled a teaser with the new release date.
'The Crew' Teaser: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Are Ready To Take Off; Check Out The New Release Date
Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon starrer 'The Crew' gets a new release date. The new release date of the film was announced today alongside a teaser.
A new title and a poster will be unveiled in a few days. The grand commercial entertainer also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in special appearance.
The film is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry, and it will take us through the lives of three women whose destinies lead to some unwanted situations and they get embroiled in a web of lies. This journey into the world of aviation seems to be a rollercoaster ride of comedy of errors and mishaps and will tickle your funny bones for sure.
'The Crew' teaser features the leading ladies-Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu who are playing air hostesses. They face their back as they walk to the airport in red uniform. The voice-over of the flight captain is catchy as he welcomes everyone on board. He says, ''Aaj ki flight mai aap sabka swagat hain. Humara crew aapka bohot dhyan rakhega lekin aapse ek nivedan hai ki aapni choli tightly baand le taki dil bahar na gir jaye''.
Kareena shared 'The Crew' teaser on her Instagram handle with the caption, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served ✈️#TheCrew releasing in theaters this March! ✈️🎉.''
Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, film was shot in various locations across India. It was mostly shot in Mumbai and also in Abu Dhabi. 'The Crew' is a mega release for Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network.