Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Treated Me Like Their 'Baccha' On 'Panchayat' Sets: Sanvikaa

Actress Sanvikaa, who plays Rinki in the popular streaming series ‘Panchayat’, has shared her experience of working with stalwarts like Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav, saying she learnt not to get too serious before shooting a scene from them.

Actress Sanvikaa
Actress Sanvikaa Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sharing her experience, Sanvikaa told IANS, “Neena ma’am and Raghubir sir are such legendary actors. There’s so much fun energy when they are around. In every take, they have something new to offer. It’s fun to watch them together. There’s always laughter and music when they are around, as both like to sing old songs."

She added, “They are also old friends, so they keep pulling each other’s legs. Also, they treat me like their 'baccha' (kid). So there’s a lot of comfort around them. Being with them, I have learnt not to be too serious before performing. Not to stress and just have fun and enjoy acting. They are like walking acting books. The more you observe them, the more you learn."

When asked about her character in the upcoming 'Panchayat Season 3', she told IANS, “Rinki’s character has been explored slowly from Season 1 to Season 3. This time, more of her personal life and ambitions are being explored."

“Her love life also picks up pace in Season 3. The character is brewing slowly to give a perfect taste in the coming seasons," she said.

