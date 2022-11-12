Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Teaser Of Deepthi Ganta's 'Meet Cute' Anthology Released

The teaser of director Deepthi Ganta's upcoming anthology 'Meet Cute', has been released.

‘Meet Cute’
‘Meet Cute’ YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 4:42 pm

The teaser of director Deepthi Ganta's upcoming anthology 'Meet Cute', has been released. Deepthi Ganta, who is the sister of Telugu star Nani, is making her directorial debut with this anthology. 

Nani is venturing into the streaming arena by turning presenter of the anthology. Sony Liv has acquired the rights of the series and will soon start streaming it on the platform.

The teaser shows a cute coincidental meeting between strangers, some pleasant conversations and a rollercoaster of emotions.

Love, anger, hope, fear, surprise, heart break, trust, and happiness can all be witnessed in the short teaser.

The teaser ends with a note that raises curiosity. Deepthi Ganta, in her very first attempt, makes a great impact and shows immense promise as a writer and director.

There's maturity in her writing and the making part is equally impressive. It appears from the teaser that the stories are very relatable and all viewers will be able to connect with them.

While Satyaraj and Rohini Molleti are the main pillars, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha as the female leads and Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, and Raja as the male leads have made the narrative appealing with the marvelous portrayal of their respective characters.

Related stories

‘Freddy’ Teaser: Kartik Aaryan-Alaya F’s Romantic Thriller Feels Spine-Chilling

Nana Patekar Searches For The 'Perfect Bride' In 'Tadka: Love Is Cooking' Teaser

'The Kerala Story' Teaser Is A Heart-Breaking Tale Of Forced Religious Conversion Of Women

Cinematography by Vasanth Kumar and editing by Garry BH go hand in hand to offer us a beautiful visual experience. Vijay Bulganin sets the right mood with his background score. Avinash Kolla's masterwork as a production designer is clearly witnessed in the teaser.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Meet Cute Meet Cute Teaser Deepthi Ganta Nani Sony LIV Satyaraj Rohini Molleti Vasanth Kumar Telugu Telugu OTT Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree