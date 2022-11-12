Teaser Of Deepthi Ganta's 'Meet Cute' Anthology Released

The teaser of director Deepthi Ganta's upcoming anthology 'Meet Cute', has been released. Deepthi Ganta, who is the sister of Telugu star Nani, is making her directorial debut with this anthology.

Nani is venturing into the streaming arena by turning presenter of the anthology. Sony Liv has acquired the rights of the series and will soon start streaming it on the platform.

The teaser shows a cute coincidental meeting between strangers, some pleasant conversations and a rollercoaster of emotions.

Love, anger, hope, fear, surprise, heart break, trust, and happiness can all be witnessed in the short teaser.

The teaser ends with a note that raises curiosity. Deepthi Ganta, in her very first attempt, makes a great impact and shows immense promise as a writer and director.

There's maturity in her writing and the making part is equally impressive. It appears from the teaser that the stories are very relatable and all viewers will be able to connect with them.

While Satyaraj and Rohini Molleti are the main pillars, Adah Sharma, Varsha Bollamma, Akanksha Singh, Ruhani Sharma, Sunaina, Sanchita Poonacha as the female leads and Ashwin Kumar, Shiva Kandukuri, Deekshit Shetty, Govind Padmasoorya, and Raja as the male leads have made the narrative appealing with the marvelous portrayal of their respective characters.

Cinematography by Vasanth Kumar and editing by Garry BH go hand in hand to offer us a beautiful visual experience. Vijay Bulganin sets the right mood with his background score. Avinash Kolla's masterwork as a production designer is clearly witnessed in the teaser.