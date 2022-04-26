Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Tara Sutaria Says There's A Set Audience That Comes Back For Sequels

Tara Sutaria forayed in Bollywood with 2019's 'Student of the Year 2,' which also featured Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday.

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria Instagram

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 8:48 pm

Starring in successive sequels is not a calculated move for actor Tara Sutaria, who believes the recall value of hit film franchises propels a section of audience to return to the theatres for the second part.

"It is not a conscious decision, I said yes to them because I loved the idea and I thought I would enjoy being part of them. I do feel there is a set audience who perhaps loved the first part and they would be in to watch the second part," said Sutaria, who is looking forward to the release of 'Heropanti 2.'

"Besides, these are all family films and I have grown up watching family films. I don't think about commerce and all, to me it is about entertaining family audiences through my work," she added.

In July, the actor will star in 'Ek Villain Returns', the sequel to the 2014 film 'Ek Villain'.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and also starring Shroff, 'Heropanti 2' is a sequel to the 2014 romantic-action film of the same name.

The film, slated to be released on Friday, is written by Rajat Arora of 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai' fame.

Sutaria said the makers of 'Heropanti 2' approached her in 2020 for the project and she immediately boarded the cast.

She plays Inaaya, who she described as a "loud and endearing" character.

"I tend to listen more and talk less in real life. But it was fun to play a character who is loud and funny," the actor added.

Sutaria's last release was 'Tadap', which released in December. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

