Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Tamil Actor Nakkhul, Wife Sruti Blessed With A Baby Boy

Tamil film actor Nakkhul and his wife Sruti have been blessed with a baby boy.

Tamil Actor Nakkhul, Wife Sruti Blessed With A Baby Boy
Actor Nakkhul With His Family Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 3:21 pm

Tamil film actor Nakkhul and his wife Sruti have been blessed with a baby boy. Both mother and the child are doing fine.

Sruti took to Instagram to share the happy news with the world.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sruti Nakul (@srubee)



Posting a family picture, she wrote, "Twice the fun, twice the joy ! Welcoming our little baby boy again via an amazing water birth @sanctumbirthcenter all thanks to our fairy godmother Dr Vijaya Krishnan ma'am. 18.06.2022. "Still feeling surreal and Akira is in awe looking at her little brother. She was ever gentle with him! Nakul and I couldn't be more proud of her."

The couple already has a daughter called Akira. Interestingly, Nakul's birthday falls on June 15 and his son was born on June 18.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

Not 'Yash Chopra Of Tamil Cinema', He's The Man Who Named Rajinikanth

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Tamil Actor Nakkhul Sruti Baby Boy Birth Celebrity Couple Celebrity Parents
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Dead In Mexico After Netflix Series Cast, Crew Van Crashes

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul