Tamil Actor Nakkhul, Wife Sruti Blessed With A Baby Boy

Tamil film actor Nakkhul and his wife Sruti have been blessed with a baby boy. Both mother and the child are doing fine.



Sruti took to Instagram to share the happy news with the world.





Posting a family picture, she wrote, "Twice the fun, twice the joy ! Welcoming our little baby boy again via an amazing water birth @sanctumbirthcenter all thanks to our fairy godmother Dr Vijaya Krishnan ma'am. 18.06.2022. "Still feeling surreal and Akira is in awe looking at her little brother. She was ever gentle with him! Nakul and I couldn't be more proud of her."



The couple already has a daughter called Akira. Interestingly, Nakul's birthday falls on June 15 and his son was born on June 18.

[With Inputs From IANS]