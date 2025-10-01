Tiger Shroff, Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa are reportedly collaborating for a Pan-World actioner
The first round of discussions already happened with Stallone, Shroff and Jaa, and they have expressed interest in the project
The actioner is expected to go on floors in April 2026
What if three action heroes come together for a Pan-World action film? Well, this might happen soon as the latest report in an entertainment portal claims that Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is all set to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone. Tony Jaa is also said to be part of the project. Read on to know more details.
Tiger Shroff, Sylvester Stallone and Tony Jaa to star in a Pan-World action film?
A report in Pinkvilla states that Amazon MGM is planning to take on board these top three action stars for the action film. The portal quoted a source saying, "Amazon MGM is developing an action film which has the possibility of bringing together Sylvester Stallone, Tony Jaa and Tiger Shroff. It’s a global project, and the idea is to make it in the format of a multi-lingual film."
The source also informed that the first round of discussions already happened with Stallone, Shroff and Jaa, and they have expressed interest in the project. "The director of the film could be an Indian name only, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Tiger Shroff is excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone, in this one-of-a-kind Pan-World action spectacle," the source said.
The film will be the international debut of the Baaghi star. "Stallone has made a cameo once in Kambakkt Ishq, however, this one could be his full-fledged feature film if an Indian name comes on board," the source added.
The actioner is expected to go on floors in April 2026 and continue till September 2026.
If the report happens to be true, then it will be a treat for the audience to watch all three action heroes on the big screen.
Coming back to Tiger Shroff, his latest release was Baaghi 4, which failed to impress audiences despite being part of a popular franchise. He will be next seen in Lag Ja Gale, the filming of which is said to start in late 2025.