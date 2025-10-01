The source also informed that the first round of discussions already happened with Stallone, Shroff and Jaa, and they have expressed interest in the project. "The director of the film could be an Indian name only, and the details have been kept under wraps for now. Tiger Shroff is excited to team up with his idol, Sylvester Stallone, in this one-of-a-kind Pan-World action spectacle," the source said.