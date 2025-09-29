Ahaan Panday To Star In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action Romance With YRF - Report

Ahaan Panday's upcoming project is reportedly with Ali Abbas Zafar
It is said to be an action romance, which will mark Ahaan's second film with Yash Raj Films after Saiyaara
The script is locked and it will go on floors in the first quarter of 2026
With Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday became an overnight star. The romantic drama has broken several records at the box office, with audience and critics praising Ahaan and Aneet Padda's performances. A latest report states that Ahaan is all set to star in yet another film by Yash Raj Films. He has reportedly signed his second project with Aditya Chopra, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Ahaan Panday to star in an action romance?
Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "Ali Abbas Zafar has been developing an action romance with Aditya Chopra as his next directorial. Ali has won over the audience with brilliant dramas like Sultan, and even in an action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, he made the storytelling gripping due to the drama that he infused in the scenes."
"Ali wanted to go back to his roots, to the genre that has given him so much love with his next film. He was blown away seeing Ahaan Panday and his aura with emotional and dramatic scenes in Saiyaara," the source added.
The source also informed that Aditya suggested Ahaan's name to Ali, who he feels would add to the surprise factor for audience. "Aditya Chopra feels Ahaan’s underexposure is his biggest strength because after Saiyaara’s success, people will now be all the more excited to see what he does next. Adi and Ali will unlock a totally different side to Ahaan’s acting in this yet untitled film by putting him into a new world where intense passion, romance and action meet hard-hitting drama," said the source.
The source also revealed that the script is locked and shooting will start in the first quarter of 2026.
Talking about Saiyaara, it is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The film reportedly made a gross collection of Rs 579 crore.