Ahaan Panday To Star In Ali Abbas Zafar's Action Romance With YRF - Report

After the success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday's next project is reportedly with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ahaan Panday, Ali Abbas Zafar
Ahaan Panday's next project is with Ali Abbas Zafar Photo: Instagram
With Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday became an overnight star. The romantic drama has broken several records at the box office, with audience and critics praising Ahaan and Aneet Padda's performances. A latest report states that Ahaan is all set to star in yet another film by Yash Raj Films. He has reportedly signed his second project with Aditya Chopra, which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ahaan Panday to star in an action romance?

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying, "Ali Abbas Zafar has been developing an action romance with Aditya Chopra as his next directorial. Ali has won over the audience with brilliant dramas like Sultan, and even in an action film like Tiger Zinda Hai, he made the storytelling gripping due to the drama that he infused in the scenes."

"Ali wanted to go back to his roots, to the genre that has given him so much love with his next film. He was blown away seeing Ahaan Panday and his aura with emotional and dramatic scenes in Saiyaara," the source added.

Talking about Saiyaara, it is the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. The film reportedly made a gross collection of Rs 579 crore.

