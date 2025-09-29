Ahaan Panday To Star In Ali Abbas Zafar’s Action Romance With YRF - Report

The source also informed that Aditya suggested Ahaan's name to Ali, who he feels would add to the surprise factor for audience. "Aditya Chopra feels Ahaan’s underexposure is his biggest strength because after Saiyaara’s success, people will now be all the more excited to see what he does next. Adi and Ali will unlock a totally different side to Ahaan’s acting in this yet untitled film by putting him into a new world where intense passion, romance and action meet hard-hitting drama," said the source.