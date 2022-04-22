Swara Bhasker On 'Nil Battey Sannata's Sixth Anniversary: Made My Struggling Days Worthwhile

Actress Swara Bhasker commemorated the six-year anniversary of her highly praised 2016 film 'Nil Battey Sannata,' calling it a jewel that altered her life and career. Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari directed the social drama, which was produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

In the film, Bhasker plays the part of Chanda, a mother who dreams of educating her only daughter and subsequently enrols herself in school to finish her education. Taking to Twitter, the 34-year-old actress sent a heartfelt message on how 'Nil Battey Sannata' made her a better person.

6 years to this gem that changed my life! To a role that made me a better person! These are the films & parts that make you feel blessed & make all those hard, struggling days worthwhile. Thank u ⁦@ashwinyiyer⁩ 4 Chanda ❤️ Thank you ⁦⁦⁦⁦⁦@CastingChhabra⁩ pic.twitter.com/IaXsUNBy3h — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 22, 2022

"Six years to this gem that changed my life! To a role that made me a better person! These are the films & parts that make you feel blessed & make all those hard, struggling days worthwhile. Thank you @ashwinyiyer for Chanda. Thank you @CastingChhabra (sic),” Bhasker wrote.

Responding to her tweet, Rai posted, "So proud of this gem. Thank you @ReallySwara @ashwinyiyer for this soulful experience (sic)."

So proud of this gem. Thank you @ReallySwara 🤗@ashwinyiyer for this soulful experience. https://t.co/qFrw9Okp2u — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) April 22, 2022

Before ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, Bhasker primarily appeared in supporting roles in movies like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Guzaarish’ (2010), ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ (2011) and its sequel ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ (2015), ‘Raanjhanaa’ (2013) and Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ (2015).

In addition to Bhasker, actress Ratna Pathak Shah and actor Pankaj Tripathi had significant parts in the film.