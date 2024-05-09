Art & Entertainment

Suvinder Vicky Is Wary Of Pulling Off Action Scenes Because Of Back Issues

Actor Suvinder Vicky, acclaimed for his flawless portrayal of a conflicted cop in ‘Kohrra’, is set to be seen as an antagonistic force against Manoj Bajpayee’s titular character in the upcoming film ‘Bhaiyya Ji’.

Suvinder Vicky
Suvinder Vicky Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The actor, who predominantly works in Punjabi cinema, attended the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai on Thursday alongside the team.

During interactions with the media, Suvinder revealed that he faced challenges performing action sequences in the film due to his back issues.

The actor told the media at the venue: "It was very difficult for me to perform action sequences in the film because I have back issues. The doctor advised me to be cautious and avoid exerting too much pressure.”

He then recounted an incident when the film’s director, Apoorv Singh Karki, told him in jest, “If he isn’t ready to do heavy-duty action, then will Manoj fight against a wall?”

Suvinder expressed his gratitude for the opportunity the film provided to explore Bihar and its culture during filming, as he was previously unfamiliar with the eastern state.

