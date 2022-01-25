Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sutapa Sikdar To Late Husband Irrfan: I Finally Forgive You

Sutapa Sikdar, the late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, wrote him an emotional note on her birthday on January 24. Sikdar also shared photos of her and her sons, Babil and Ayaan Khan, celebrating their special day.

Sutapa Sikdar To Late Husband Irrfan: I Finally Forgive You
Irrfan Khan - bollyworm

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:34 pm

On her birthday, January 24, Sutapa Sikdar wrote an emotional note to her late husband and actor Irrfan Khan. "I finally forgive you," she wrote in her long note, after forgiving the actor for forgetting most of the special occasions. Sutapa celebrated her birthday with her two sons, Babil and Ayaan Khan. She posted several pictures from the party on social media.

On April 29, 2020, the acclaimed actor had died of a neuroendocrine tumor. They make it a point to remember Irrfan on every special occasion. Sikdar wrote an emotional note to her husband on January 24th, the day she turned a year older. She started by saying, “I finally forgive you Irrfan for not remembering 28 birthdays out of 32 we spent together. I did not sleep a wink night before my birthday, walking tirelessly the endless lanes and by lanes of memories from getting the angry stage to hurt stage to giving up stage and to finally happily accepting your philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting my birthdays at last (sic).”

She added, “And yesterday night I told you finally about the way I love celebrations and it was not about birthday but celebration I wanted to be with you. But yesterday Surprisingly babil and ayaan did not forget my birthday!! I suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate. Cheers Irrfan !! you I missed like never before as we celebrated my birthday by both of them you might not have believed in birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me soooo much of love (sic).”

Related stories

Naseeruddin Shah Recounts His Chat With Late Actor Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan's Wife, Sutapa Sikdar, Posts An Emotional Message As Son Babil Khan Begins Shooting

Irrfan Khan's Long-Delayed Film 'Murder At Teesri Manzil 302' To Finally Release On OTT

Sikdar's older son, Babil Khan, also took to Instagram to share some photos from his mother's birthday celebrations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and underwent treatment in London. In 2019, he returned to India to film his final film, 'Angrezi Medium'. Sikdar, Irrfan's wife, and sons Babil and Ayaan, survive him.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Actor Cancer Death
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

5 Films On The LGBTQ Community That You Must Watch Before 'Badhaai Do'

5 Films On The LGBTQ Community That You Must Watch Before 'Badhaai Do'

Who Is An Intimacy Director? What Do They Do? Why Are They On A Film Set? Find Out!

Salman Khan Finalizes Shooting Schedule For Chiranjeevi's Telugu Movie 'Godfather'

Evelyn Sharma Slams Netizens After Getting Trolled For Breastfeeding Photos; Says, 'Why Be Shy?'

Kartik Aaryan Never Stopped the Release of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ Hindi Version; ‘Shehzada’ Producers Release Statement

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day

Actor Rajkummar Rao in a still from the 'Badhaai Do' trailer. In the film we can see him play the role of a police officer.

5 Glimpses From The 'Badhaai Do' Trailer

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after defeating Denis Shapovalov of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 9: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty Register Contrasting Wins To Enter Semis