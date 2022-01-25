Sutapa Sikdar To Late Husband Irrfan: I Finally Forgive You

On her birthday, January 24, Sutapa Sikdar wrote an emotional note to her late husband and actor Irrfan Khan. "I finally forgive you," she wrote in her long note, after forgiving the actor for forgetting most of the special occasions. Sutapa celebrated her birthday with her two sons, Babil and Ayaan Khan. She posted several pictures from the party on social media.

On April 29, 2020, the acclaimed actor had died of a neuroendocrine tumor. They make it a point to remember Irrfan on every special occasion. Sikdar wrote an emotional note to her husband on January 24th, the day she turned a year older. She started by saying, “I finally forgive you Irrfan for not remembering 28 birthdays out of 32 we spent together. I did not sleep a wink night before my birthday, walking tirelessly the endless lanes and by lanes of memories from getting the angry stage to hurt stage to giving up stage and to finally happily accepting your philosophical reason of not celebrating and forgetting my birthdays at last (sic).”

She added, “And yesterday night I told you finally about the way I love celebrations and it was not about birthday but celebration I wanted to be with you. But yesterday Surprisingly babil and ayaan did not forget my birthday!! I suspect deeply that you whispered it in their dreams or else why did they conspire to celebrate. Cheers Irrfan !! you I missed like never before as we celebrated my birthday by both of them you might not have believed in birthdays but you would be so happy to see them giving me soooo much of love (sic).”

Sikdar's older son, Babil Khan, also took to Instagram to share some photos from his mother's birthday celebrations.

Khan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and underwent treatment in London. In 2019, he returned to India to film his final film, 'Angrezi Medium'. Sikdar, Irrfan's wife, and sons Babil and Ayaan, survive him.