Supreme Court Quashes Copyright Infringement Case Against Sujoy Ghosh Over Kahaani 2

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has got relief in the copyright infringement case related to his film Kahaani 2.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Sujoy Ghosh copyright infringement case
Sujoy Ghosh gets relief as Supreme Court quashes copyright infringement case over Kahaani 2 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has got relief in the copyright infringement case related to his film Kahaani 2.

  • Writer Umesh Mehta alleged that Sujoy Ghosh used his script Sabak to make Kahaani 2.

  • The criminal case against Ghosh was filed under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has got relief in the copyright infringement case against him over his 2016 film Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. The Supreme Court on Friday (March 20, 2026) quashed the proceedings pending against Ghosh before a Jharkhand court in the alleged copyright case, filed under Section 63 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Kerala High Court Issues Notice in The Kerala Story 2 - IMDb
The Kerala Story 2 Row: Kerala High Court Issues Notice To Producers In Plea Challenging Movie Certification

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sujoy Ghosh gets relief in Kahaani 2 copyright case

Writer Umesh Mehta had accused Ghosh of plagiarising the script of Kahaani 2. He alleged that the filmmaker used his script Sabak to make Kahaani 2, which is a copyright violation.

The Supreme Court allowed the petition filed by Ghosh seeking to quash the copyright case, on the allegation that his movie Kahaani 2 was based on a stolen script.

A bench of Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe quashed the criminal proceedings against the National award-winning director, pending before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, reported Live Law.

Related Content
Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail on February 17. - X
Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case: Actor Declines Settlement, Opts For Legal Battle
SC Allows CBI To Be Impleaded In Assam Custodial Deaths Case Of Three Hmar Youths - | PTI Photo
SC Allows CBI To Be Impleaded In Assam Custodial Deaths Case Of Three Hmar Youths
M J Akbar | - null
Delhi HC Schedules Final Hearing in M J Akbar’s Defamation Appeal Against Priya Ramani
AR Rahman Veera Raja Veera Credit Case Update - Instagram
AR Rahman Veera Raja Veera Credit Row: Supreme Court Orders Update
Related Content

About Kahaani 2 infringement case

Umesh Prasad Mehta filed the complaint before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Hazaribagh, where he alleged that he had handed over the script of Sabak to Ghosh in June 2015 to get a recommendation letter from him to register the script with a film producer. The complainant claimed that his script was used to make Kahaani 2, which starred Vidya Balan in the lead.

Ghosh, denying the allegations, said that he had started writing the script of Kahaani 2 in November 2012 and had registered the final draft with the Screen Writers Association in December 2013. He also denied meeting Mehta or receiving his script.

The High Court had refused to quash the proceedings, following which Ghosh filed a plea in the Supreme Court.

The Kerala Story 2 screening ordered by Kerala High Court - null
Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

"The Impugned Order sets a dangerous precedent where criminal process against an honest film-maker can be initiated based on self-serving allegations without making out any case of copyright infringement. This is contrary to the established legal principles regarding issuance of process under Section 200-204 of the CrPC," the petition stated, calling the complaint a tool of harassment.

Ghosh also contended that when the script of his film was registered two years before the registration of the script of Sabak, there cannot be any basis for the allegation of copyright infringement.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Selectors To Track Team India Probables For ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 During IPL 2026 - Report

  2. Ajit Agarkar Yet To Seek Extension, Chairman Of Selector's Contract To End In September - Report

  3. India To Field Full-Strength Squad In One-Off Test Match Against Afghanistan - Report

  4. IPL 2026: Big Blow For Delhi Capitals As Mitchell Starc Expected To Miss Opening Phase Of The Season - Reports

  5. IPL 2026: England All-Rounder Sam Curran Ruled Out Of The Entire Season Due To Suspected Groin Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 19, 2026

  2. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  3. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  4. PM Modi Speaks to Qatar Emir Amid Iran Strikes

  5. Ground Report: Fear Sends Muslim Families Fleeing Uttam Nagar Ahead of Eid

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  3. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  4. Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

  5. Cuba Plunged Into Islandwide Blackout As Power Crisis Worsens: In Photos

Latest Stories

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  3. From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

  4. VD Satheesan: CPI(M) is heading towards disintegration; In Bengal it took 33 years, in Kerala 10 years

  5. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

  6. Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

  7. The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

  8. UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs