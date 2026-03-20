Supreme Court Quashes Copyright Infringement Case Against Sujoy Ghosh Over Kahaani 2

About Kahaani 2 infringement case

Umesh Prasad Mehta filed the complaint before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Hazaribagh, where he alleged that he had handed over the script of Sabak to Ghosh in June 2015 to get a recommendation letter from him to register the script with a film producer. The complainant claimed that his script was used to make Kahaani 2, which starred Vidya Balan in the lead.