Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Suniel Shetty Denies Being Insecure Of Akshay Kumar's Success: I Wasn't Probably Focussed When I Was Working

Suniel Shetty says that the Bollywood careers of his fellow actors like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn inspire him.

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 8:02 pm

Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar started their Bollywood journeys around the same time. They even starred in multiple movies together including ‘Mohra’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Hera Pheri’ and more. But it would not be wrong to say that their career graphs haven't been the same. While Akshay is now the highest-earning, busiest actor in Bollywood, Suniel has been comfortable about his film choices. 

When asked if he’s ever felt insecure seeing Akshay's success, Suniel said that he doesn’t take such things to heart. "Not at all because I don't take pressure. I have a world of mine so beautiful that I feel probably they would have missed out on. I don't know. I am happy when it comes to a lot of things that I have done and am doing in my life. I am someone who's always been very comfortable in his own space. My success? The film spoke for itself. Failure? I took the blame for it. Wrong choices, emotional choices," he told Bollywood Life. 

He added, "I'm not insecure. Akshay inspires me, Ajay inspires me. Not necessarily for movies but for staying focussed and you could achieve anything. I wasn't probably focussed when I was working. Probably I didn't pay heed to the scripts that I was hearing or I believed I was larger than life. That's a mistake. But if that can rub off on my children. Ahan (Shetty, his son) is sitting back, thinking that for his second film he will deliver at the right time.”

Suniel likes to look more at a 'glass half full situation', especially 'when a 100 million people haven't been able to make it'. 

Suniel was last seen in ‘Dharavi’ Bank with Vivek Oberoi.

