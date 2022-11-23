Suniel Shetty On Fading Trend Of Superstars In Bollywood: Actors Are Everywhere

Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, Dilip Kumar or Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood has seen how the world celebrated the superstar culture time and again. However, in current times we hardly see history being recreated with the trend of superstar culture slowly and steadily fading out. Addressing the issue, actor Suniel Shetty says that younger actors need to be more relatable to appeal to the audience.

Suniel Shetty recently appeared in the gangster series, Dharavi Bank. Directed by Samit Kakkad, it also has Vivek Oberoi. It was released on MX Player. Promoting the series, Suniel candidly talked about the claims that superstars are slowly fading in Bollywood.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Suniel agreed with the statement and said, “Yeah, because they (actors) are everywhere. Airport se nikalte huye dikh rahe hai, gym se nikalte huye dikh rahe hai, restaurant me dikh rahe hai, kisike party mein dikh rahe hai, kutte ko walke pe le ke jate huye dikh rahe hain (One can spot actors anywhere nowadays). When you start watching something too much, you get tired. That is exactly I think what is happening. We celebrate things which others in the world cannot afford.”

He added, “The audiences have started to alienate themselves. Sushi ke photo daal raha hu, Maldives me swimming trunk me photo daal raha hu, Maybach chalate huye daal raha hu. Audiences ko lag raha hai yeh hain kaun? (Actors post pictures of their food, vacations and cars on social media. It makes the viewers question them) My hero is someone who will achieve something big and bring a change. It isn’t happening.”

Suniel Shetty, who made his debut with the 1992 film 'Balwaan', recently completed 30 years in Bollywood. He was intrumental in giving some of the hard-hitting action movies in the 90s for example ' Mohra'.