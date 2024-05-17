Art & Entertainment

Sunanda Sharma Calls Her Presence At Cannes A Victory For Entire Punjabi Community

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma promoted Punjabi culture at the ongoing prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

ANI
Sunanda Sharma at Cannes Photo: ANI
info_icon

Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma promoted Punjabi culture at the ongoing prestigious 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Dressed in exquisite traditional Punjabi attire, she showcased the rich heritage of Punjab.

The singer wore an ivory-coloured salwar kameez. She completed her look with a nose ring and a 'maang teeka'.

Sunanda said: “It is an incredible honour to represent my culture and roots at the Cannes Film Festival. Being here is not just a personal achievement, but a victory for the entire Punjabi community. I hope this moment inspires others to embrace and celebrate their heritage proudly.”

Sunanda made her singing debut with the song 'Billi Akh'. She ventured into acting with 'Sajjan Singh Rangroot' in 2018 with Diljit Dosanjh and Yograj Singh.

The 32-year-old started her Bollywood career with the 'Tere Naal Nachna' song.

She then gave her voice for the song 'Poster Lagwa Do' for the Kartik Aaryan 'Luka Chuppi' and for the track 'Mummy Nu Pasand' from the film 'Jai Mummy Di'.

In 2021, she lent her vocal prowess for B Praak’s 'Baarish Ki Jaaye' starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. JEE Advanced 2024: Admit Cards Released | Know Where And How To Download jeeadv.ac.in
  2. Maha Govt Asked To Handover Land For Bombay High Court Building By Sept
  3. Indian Entrepreneurs Dominate Forbes 30 Under 30 In Asia List | Take A Look
  4. Sitharaman Slams Kejriwal, Says Delhi CM 'Shamelessly' Moving Around With Bibhav
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Why Was Shyam Rangeela's Nomination From Varanasi Rejected?
Entertainment News
  1. Biggest War Sequence Of Suriya Sivakumar-Starrer 'Kanguva' Features 10,000-Plus People
  2. Tabu Opens Up About Working In 'Dune: Prophecy', Says She Is 'Thrilled' To Be A Part Of The Franchise
  3. Banita Sandhu Shares BTS Pictures From 'Bridgerton 3': Wonderful Experience
  4. ‘Twisters’ Trailer 2 Review: Glen Powell And Daisy Edgar-Jones’ Tornado Thriller Will Give You Life-Chills
  5. 'Rabb Se Hai Dua’ Actor Tanish Mahendru Reveals His Original Passion Was Cricket
Sports News
  1. FIH Pro League: Skipper Salima Tete Ready For European Leg After South Africa 'Lessons'
  2. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Brazil To Host 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup
  4. German Bundesliga, Matchday 34, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know
  5. A-League: Three Players Arrested Over Alleged Match-Fixing
World News
  1. Watch: Violence Breaks Out In Chaotic Taiwanese Parliament. Here's Why
  2. You Can Receive Up To $349 In Apple iPhone 7 Settlement. Here's How
  3. Senior UN, Indian Embassy, Israeli Govt Officials Pay Homage To Ex-Indian Army Officer Killed In Gaza
  4. Malaysia: Man Kills 2 Officers At Police Station In Suspected Jemaah Islamiyah Attack
  5. Teen Dies After Participating In Paqui's Spicy Tortilla Chip Challenge: Autopsy
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup