Suhana Khan Soaks In The Colours Of Milan

A new Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, who made her film debut with the critically panned streaming film 'The Archies', is enjoying her vacation in Italy.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared an array of pictures from her holiday in Italy.

In the pictures, she can be seen strolling along the lanes of Italy, enjoying lip-smacking food, witnessing the architectural beauty of Milan, and trying new fashion outfits.

She simply captioned the pictures, "Ciao!"

Suhana's friend Ananya Panday, who was last seen in the streaming film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' took to the comments section and wrote, "Can see all the new shopping already."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan will next be seen making her big screen debut with 'The King', a film which is eponymous with her father's title in Bollywood.

