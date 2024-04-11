Art & Entertainment

Sudhaa Chandran Praises Mahi Bhanushali's Transformation Into Boy Named Bhola

Veteran actress Sudhaa Chandran has heaped praise on child actor Mahi Bhanushali for her transformation into the character of Bhola in the show ‘Doree’ and said that it is a challenge for her to portray a boy being a girl.

The narrative showcases the clash between Doree's progressive ideas and the orthodox thoughts of Kailashi Devi Thakur, played by Sudhaa.

Currently, to revive Doree’s father Agni’s memories, she has transformed herself into a boy named Bhola.

Sudhaa praised the little actor and said: “It's a very interesting turn in the story with Bhola's sequence. People believe that Doree is dead, but she has transformed her appearance and returned as Bhola to evoke memories of her father.”

“She is performing outstandingly well; it's a challenge for her to portray a boy while being a girl. This pretty girl has adopted a de-glamorised look to find her Baba.”

Sudhaa said: "It will be intriguing to see her journey as Bhola and what she will do to reunite with her father, Ganga Prasad (played by Amar Upadhyay). I hope the fans will love Bhola as much as they loved Doree."

‘Doree’ airs on Colors.

