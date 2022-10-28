Subhash Ghai's Iconic Track 'Choli Ke Peeche' Graces White House's Diwali Party

Subhash Ghai's iconic song 'Choli Ke Pecche' from Khalnayak made its way to the pristine White House, submerging the United States' iconic presidential residence in Indian music! 'Khalnaayak,' the iconic film released in 1993; interestingly, even after 29 years of its release, Subhash Ghai's 'Choli ke peeche' is still the heart of every celebration and mesmerises people.

Poorna Jagannathan, one of the attendees and well known actress, shared a clip of people dancing on the tunes of Subhash Ghai's 'Choli Ke Peeche' at the White House Diwali Party this year. The legendary filmmaker tweeted about it mentioning, "Happy to see CHOLI KE PEECHHE song being played at White House Washington n Poorna Jagannathan dancing there. Especially when it had faced a lot of backlash by social n political protests back then during its release in 1993. Good work stays for long. I feel blessed (sic)."

He also stated, "I am grateful for all the love that people continue to shower on my work.”

Subhash Ghai went on to add, “Reminiscing the making he shared how 'Choli ke peeche' was actually picked from popular folk songs from Eastern India. We had never imagined that the song would receive social and political backlash. 1 crore cassettes were sold just within a week of its release, this led to envy from the industry and the song was labeled to be vulgar and faced criticism. When the movie released, a leading newspaper mentioned that the song is beautifully depicted and is one of the iconic scenes of Indian cinema.”

“When I myself went to see the audience's reaction, they were purely awestruck. It was also picked up by many dancing workshops in schools. It went on to become an iconic song for many people, including celebrities. One can realise the efforts went into composing the song and the negativity we dealt with, when a section of people reacted to the song, but today the same people are in admiration. That's the beauty of art we live in. Sometimes you might feel that you have done wrong but with time it turns out to be a classic. I feel blessed that this song has become so iconic that it's being played globally including the White House in Washington DC wherein Poorna can be seen enjoying it," concludes Ghai.