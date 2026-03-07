Stephanie Buttermore, Fitness Influencer And Fiancée Of Bodybuilder Jeff Nippard, Passes Away At 36

Fitness influencer and cancer researcher Stephanie Buttermore died at 36. Her fiancé, bodybuilder Jeff Nippard announced the sad news on Friday.

Summary

Summary of this article

  • Fitness influencer and cancer researcher Stephanie Buttermore has passed away at 36.

  • Bodybuilder Jeff Nippard, her fiancé, announced her death on Friday.

  • Buttermore and Nippard announced their engagement in November 2022.

Fitness influencer Stephanie Buttermore, fiancée of bodybuilder Jeff Nippard, breathed her last at age 36. Nippard announced the death of Stephanie Buttermore in a social media post on Friday (March 6). The cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Stephanie Buttermore death

The post on Stephanie Buttermore death's read, “It is with profound sorrow that we share the sudden passing of Jeff’s fiancée and partner of ten years, Stephanie. As many of you know, Stephanie meant the world to Jeff.”

“She will be remembered for her warmth and compassion, her love for her family, and her PhD research on ovarian cancer,” it read further.

The statement ended, “We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this tragic loss. Thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.” 

Have a look at the post here.

Buttermore celebrated her birthday on February 25. Recently, Nippard shared a pic with his fiancée on his Instagram handle. The pic was taken to celebrate Valentine’s Day. “Relationshipmaxxing with tea time to lower cortisol levels ❤️,” he captioned the post.

Who was Stephanie Buttermore? 

Stephanie Buttermore was a fitness influencer. In May 2024, she announced taking a break from social media. She took the decision for her mental health, explaining that her anxiety had become "crippling."

According to her YouTube channel, Buttermore was a cancer research scientist who had a Ph.D. in pathology and cell biology “with a focus on the molecular mechanisms that drive ovarian cancer progression.”

Buttermore and Nippard announced their engagement in November 2022 on social media. An excerpt from Nippard's post read: “We started Skyping for 3-4 hours every day for about a month (no joke) until I went to visit her in Florida from Canada,” adding, “Our first date was a shoulder workout and I will never forget it 😂.”

