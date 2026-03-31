Vijay Sethupathi Joins Arasan As Cop In Vetri Maaran Film, Diwali Release Planned

Vijay Sethupathi’s role in Arasan has sparked interest as the actor steps into a cop avatar in Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Vijay Sethupathi
Vijay Sethupathi Arasan role: Cop avatar in Vetri Maaran film Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vijay Sethupathi will play a pivotal police officer in Arasan.

  • The film expands the Vada Chennai universe with returning characters and new arcs.

  • The makers are aiming for a major Diwali theatrical release.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Arasan role has become a major talking point, with the actor set to appear as a police officer in director Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film. The project, which stars Silambarasan in the lead, is steadily progressing through its shoot and is already generating strong buzz among fans of Tamil cinema.

According to a report by DT Next, a cop character has been assigned to Sethupathi, and it is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the narrative. The performance is anticipated to add weight to the film’s central conflict, especially given the actor’s past success in similar roles.

Arasan expands the Vada Chennai universe

Arasan is said to be set within the same world as Vada Chennai, with familiar characters and story threads being revisited. It has been reported that actors like Samuthirakani and Andrea Jeremiah may reprise roles connected to that universe. With a police character entering the mix, a layered cop-versus-crime dynamic is expected to unfold.

Director Vetri Maaran is believed to have further developed this universe by adding new narrative arcs while retaining the gritty tone that defined Vada Chennai. The film is being positioned as both an expansion and a standalone story.

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Shooting underway in Chennai

As per production updates, initial schedules were completed in southern locations including Kovilpatti. The team has now shifted to Chennai, where key sequences are currently being filmed inside a studio setup.

It has been reported that the makers are aiming to wrap up shooting by late May or early June, after which post-production work will begin. Editing, sound design and final technical processes are expected to follow on a tight timeline.

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Diwali release planned

With a strong cast and mounting anticipation, Arasan is being lined up for a festive theatrical release. The film is expected to hit cinemas during Diwali, positioning itself as one of the season’s biggest Tamil releases.

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