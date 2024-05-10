South Cinema

Vignesh Shivan Praises Elan For ‘Star’: ‘Honest Film Without Conventional Compromises’

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has showered praise on 'Star' director Elan and called the Tamil romantic drama an "honest film without any conventional compromises."

Instagram
Vignesh Shivan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Taking to his Instagram stories, Shivan shared a still from the film and wrote: " 'Star' is a movie that will make you feel hopeful and dream freely! #Elan has made an honest film without any conventional compromises! May the audience embrace you with a lot of love!"

Vigneshs Story
Vignesh's Story Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The film features Kavin Lal, Aaditi Pohankar, Preity Mukhundhan, and Geetha Kailasam and narrates the story of Kalai, a youngster who strives to fulfil his dream of becoming an actor but goes through various obstacles.

Praising the actor, he wrote: "Kavin @kavin.0431 such a towering performance! So much of hard work and conviction! The way u carried the film and understood your role and delivered it is highly commendable :) @itsyuvan as usual remains the back bone of this emotional saga! Lal sir, mom character, new girl @preity_mukhundhan."

"The DOP and mainly @pradeeperagay the editor, have all done memorable work. Good luck at the box office, guys! This pic! Is such a story, and so is the film. Similar to many of the dreamers', giving a heads up to keep dreaming," he added.

