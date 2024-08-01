Veteran Actor And Elder Brother Of Kamal Haasan, Charuhasan Hospitalised; Daughter Suhasini Shares Health Update

Indian actor, director and retired lawyer Charuhasan Srinivasan, who is the elder brother of actor Kamal Haasan, has been hospitalised. His daughter and wife of filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Suhasini shared a picture with her father with on social media. Suhasini is also an actress, director, producer, and writer.
The pic shared by Suhasini seems to from the hospital where Charuhasan is admitted. Sharing the photo on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Vacation, or do you call it a medical staycation for my father? He’s recovering well. With love and care from doctors, nurses, and daughters (sic)''.
Have a look at her post here.
Several celebs including Radikaa Sarathkumar, Aditi Rao Hydari, Khushbu Sundar and others wished him a speedy recovery as soon as Suhasini shared the post.
Who is Charuhasan Srinivasan?
Charuhasan Srinivasan has acted in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. His works as an actor include films such as 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai', 'Raghuvinte Swantham Raziya', 'Kubi Matthu Iyala', 'Moondru Mugam', 'Subhodhayam', 'Neti Siddhartha', and 'Dear Comrade' among others. The 93-year-old actor bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor, Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for the Kannada film 'Tabarana Kathe' (1987) and Filmfare Award for Best Kannada Actor for 'Kubi Matthu Iyala'.
Charuhasan also directed two films- 'Pudhiya Sangamam' (1982) and 'IPC 215' (2003).
Apart from being an actor and director, he is also a writer. His book, 'Thinking on My Feet: Charuhasan Autobiography', was released during the New Delhi World Book Fair, in 2015.
He was born on January 5, 1931, to lawyer and Indian independence activist D. Srinivasan and his wife Rajalakshmi. He married Komalam in 1953 and they share three daughters- Nandhini, Suhasini, and Subhasini.