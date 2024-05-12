South Cinema

'Trinayani’ Actress Pavitra Jayaram Dies On The Spot In Car Crash

Actress Pavitra Jayaram, who essayed the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series ‘Trinayani’ passed away in a road accident on Sunday.

Pavitra Jayaram
Pavitra Jayaram Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Pavitra Jayaram, who essayed the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series ‘Trinayani’ passed away in a road accident on Sunday.

She died on the spot in a horrific car crash near Mahabubnagar in Andhra Pradesh.

The car lost control and hit the divider. Later, the bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the right side of the car. Pavitra was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot.

The accident occurred while returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka. As per media reports, Pavithra’s cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth were seriously injured in the incident.

The accident has shocked the entertainment industry. Further details on the case are awaited from the police.

Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress’s demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow. He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap, May 12: Kejriwal Promises 10 Poll Guarantees, Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Isreal, Mr & Mrs Mahi Trailer Released And More
  2. Two Delhi Hospitals Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Search Underway
  3. Day In Pics: May 12, 2024
  4. Lok Sabha Election: Polling In Srinagar Tomorrow, BJP Not Contesting
  5. 2,480 Illegal Immigrants Detected In Manipur In 2023 Before Outbreak Of Violence: CM
Entertainment News
  1. Never Imagined Life Would Flower Into This Phase: Manisha Koirala On Cancer Recovery, Turning 50
  2. ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’ Trailer Review: Trying To Be Woke, Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao’s Cricket Story Becomes Too Pushy For Comfort
  3. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  4. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  5. Zendaya Coleman, Uorfi Javed Inspire Janhvi Kapoor: 'As Actors We Are Encouraged To Do Method Dressing'
Sports News
  1. CSK Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Lose Three But Remain In Command
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Arsenal Face Man United In Premier League; Zimbabwe Beat Bangladesh In 5th T20I
  3. RCB Vs DC, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Face Delhi Capitals In Do-Or-Die Clash
  4. World Championship Of Legends More Than Just Cricket; It’s About Passion And Legacy: Younis Khan
  5. Will MS Dhoni Retire Today? Chennai Super Kings' Social Media Post Keeps Fans Guessing
World News
  1. Minnesota Unveils New State Flag. But What Will Happen To The Old One?
  2. Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates Turning 25 With A Viral Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake, Takes Cheeky Dig At His Dating Past
  3. ‘The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady’: Kevin Hart, Jeff Ross, Amanda Kloots Make Netflix’s Latest Roast A Star-Studded Event - View Pics
  4. Israel Attack | April 14 Highlights: Iranian Leaders Say Their Retaliation Is Over, Unless Israel Strikes Back
  5. Lomachenko Secures Fourth World Title, Wins IBF Lightweight Championship By Beating Kambosos Jr.
Latest Stories
  1. 'Triumph Of The Truth': AAP Workers, Supporters Rejoice As Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail
  2. ED To Call Arvind Kejriwal 'Kingpin'? First Chargesheet Likely To Be Filed Today: Reports
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail Till June 1, Has To Surrender Next Day; No Bar On Campaigning
  4. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  5. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  6. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  7. Sports World Highlights: Neeraj Chopra Misses Javelin Gold At Doha Diamond League; Ireland Stun Pakistan In 1st T20I; Kylian Mbappe Confirms PSG Exit
  8. Lok Sabha Election | May 10 Highlights: Congress Too Made Mistakes, Says Rahul Gandhi; Kejriwal Out Of Jail