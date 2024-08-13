South Cinema

'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why

The Madras High Court asked producer KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green to pay Rs 1 crore each by Wednesday, August 14.

Thangalaan And Kanguva Release In Trouble
'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' and Suriya's 'Kanguva' are the most-awaited South films of the year. Chiyaan Vikram's 'Thangalaan' is all set to hit the screens on August 15, and 'Kanguva' will release in theatres on October 10. Ahead of the releases, the films have landed into trouble. Their release might be halted. Reportely, the Madras High Court asked producer KE Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green to pay Rs 1 crore each by Wednesday, August 14. Here's why.

Justice G Jayachandran and Justice CV Karthikeyan ordered Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, to pay the said amount based on a petition filed by the high court’s official assignee, as per a report in The Hindu.

Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' trailer - YouTube
'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'

BY Garima Das

In 2011, Studio Green and late Arjunlal Sunderdas, decided to co-produce a film by investing Rs 40 crore each. He paid an initial amount which was spent on the film's pre-production but he left the film due to the financial problems.

Post this, Sunderdas filed a petition against Studio Green. The High Court then appointed the Assignee to deal with Arjunlal after he was declared insolvent.

In 2019, a division bench ordered Studio Green to repay an amount of Rs 10.35 lakh with 18% interest per annum to Sunderdas' creditors.

Studio Green argued they had settled the debt by giving Sunderdas the rights to remake three Tamil films and sell these rights to get the money.

As per a report in News18, the bench in the order said, “No evidence has been produced to justify the stand that the remake rights of the three movies would be exactly equal to Rs 10.35 crore. There is also no oral evidence to that extent, let alone documentary proof. The documents produced are photocopies. The explanation that the originals have been lost in floods did not withstand cross examination''.

It further stated, “In the first place, the alleged agreement between the insolvent and the second respondent (Studio Green) in this regard has not been produced. The date of the agreement had also not been stated. The value and the goodwill of the three movies have also not been stated''.

Suriya, Bobby Deol starrer 'Kanguva' trailer out - Instagram
'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'

BY Garima Das

We hope 'Thangalaan' and 'Kanguva' get a smooth release.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
  2. ECB, Cricket Scotland In Talks Over Team GB For Los Angeles Olympics 2028
  3. Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats
  4. Harbhajan Singh Believes Rohit Sharma Can Play For At Least Two More Years, Virat Kohli Five
  5. Nepal Cricket: Rhinos Fly Out To India, To Train At NCA For Two Weeks Ahead Of CWC League 2 Matches
Football News
  1. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Watch Out For These Five Players In The Upcoming Season
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Premier League: Guardiola Reveals Grealish 'Blow' But Hopes Man City Winger Could Face Chelsea
  5. EFL Championship: Scott Parker Hails 'Big Result' As Burnley Trounce Luton Town
Tennis News
  1. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
  2. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  3. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  4. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  5. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: 25 Doctors Called For Questioning; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: NHRC Issues Notice To West Bengal Govt, State Police Chief
  3. Bengaluru: Driver Loses Control Of Bus; Rams It Into Bikes, Cars | Caught On Cam
  4. CERT India Issues High Severeity Warning For Google Chrome Users In India | What We Know
  5. Foundation Stone Laid For India's Largest Electric Bus Depot In Delhi | All That We Know About It
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  2. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Temple On Mother Sridevi's Birth Anniversary With Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Kit Harrington Reveals Why 'Game Of Thrones' Finale Was 'Rushed': We Were All So Tired
  5. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
US News
  1. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  2. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  3. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
  4. 'Pokémon' Voice Star Rachael Lillis Passes Away At 46 After Battling Cancer
  5. DDOS Attack, Coup Against Biden And More | Trump-Musk X Interview Highlights
World News
  1. UNSC 'Ill-Equipped' For Changing World: Appeal Made For UN Reform, Permanent Seats For Africa, India
  2. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  3. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  4. Ex-ISI Chief Faiz Hameed Court-Martialled: Why Is It Happening | About The Top City Case
  5. Teen Goes On Stabbing Spree Outside Cafe In Turkey, Livestreams Knife Attack On X
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: 25 Doctors Called For Questioning; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone