'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'

The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' is out. The movie has been creating all the right buzz and the BTS videos and posters have already doubled the excitement among moviegoers. The trailer of 'Thangalaan' has elevated the excitement to the next level altogether. The movie has been directed by Pa. Ranjith who is known for some of the great films like 'Kabali' and 'Kaala' among others. Chiyaan Vikram has undergone a remarkable transformation and he has done a commendable job. The trailer shows that he has put in a lot of hard work to get into the skin of his character of a tribal warrior. The story of 'Thangalaan' is set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar gold fields (KGF) in the early 1900s. It narrates the forgotten role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.
The trailer offers us a glimpse of the mysterious and mystical never-seen-before world of Thangalaan and transports us to a very different world. The locals are seen going the tyranny of the Britishers and Vikram is apparently their hero. Their are bloosheds, actions, and strong dialogues which will make it a worth watch.
''Witness the Son of Gold✨mine through history with sacrifice, sweat and bloodshed,'' wrote Vikram as he shared the poster of himself from the film.
Watch 'Thangalaan' trailer here.
Earlier Pa. Ranjith said, “Thangalaan is a vision to present a historical adventure story based on true events, backed by phenomenal effort from Vikram sir and the entire team. I am confident the film will reach the globe and the targeted audience with the might of Jio Studios.''
'Thangalaan' is produced by K. E. Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green. It is all set to hit the screens on August 15, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. The music of the film has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.
Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, the film also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathi, and Harikrishnan Anbudurai among others.