'Thangalaan' Trailer: Chiyaan Vikram Takes Us To The World Of 'Sacrifice, Sweat And Bloodshed'

The much-awaited trailer of Chiyaan Vikram starrer 'Thangalaan' is out. The movie has been creating all the right buzz and the BTS videos and posters have already doubled the excitement among moviegoers. The trailer of 'Thangalaan' has elevated the excitement to the next level altogether. The movie has been directed by Pa. Ranjith who is known for some of the great films like 'Kabali' and 'Kaala' among others. Chiyaan Vikram has undergone a remarkable transformation and he has done a commendable job. The trailer shows that he has put in a lot of hard work to get into the skin of his character of a tribal warrior. The story of 'Thangalaan' is set against the backdrop of the historic Kolar gold fields (KGF) in the early 1900s. It narrates the forgotten role of oppressed communities in the exploration of gold in southern India.