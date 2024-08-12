'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'

Suriya and Bobby Deol starrer 'Kanguva' is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies. 'Kanguva' trailer was unveiled today, August 12. Suriya and Bobby Deol are seen in never-seen-before avatars. The trailer depicts both prehistoric humans and our future and it promises to be a thrilling experience in theatres.
Bobby Deol, who is making his South film debut with the film, is seen in a menacing character. His entry at the beginning of the trailer is just mindblowing. Suriya's entry is whistleworthy. The trailer doesn't give away much about the plot of the movie but it's about the mysteries of the past of our tribal warriors.
August 12 also marks 'Kanguva's director Siva's birthday. Suriya shared the trailer of 'Kanguva' on X (formerly Twitter) to wish the director on his birthday. He wrote, “Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here’s our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!”
The 2-minute-37-second trailer begins with a voiceover of an old woman saying, “Many mysteries lie scattered in this island we live in. But the most baffling of them all…”. The trailer shows Suriya and Bobby Deol as the heads of two opposing tribes. Suriya plays the lead character Kanguva which means 'The Man with the Power of Fire', while Bobby plays Udhiran. They are fierce and feisty warriors, and seemed to have done full justice to their respective roles. The trailer comes with captions like “Primal Courage,” “Raw Rage,” and “Bring out your tribal instincts”.
The mystical land, gigantic ships, tribes, flying eagles, horses, elephants and other elements promise 'Kanguva' to be cinematic gem.
'Kanguva’ is said to be made on a huge budget of over 350 crore. For the technical departments like action and cinematography, several experts from Hollywood, have been hired. It also has one of the biggest war sequences, featuring over 10,000 people.
Studio Green has backed the action drama. It also stars Disha Patani, Jagapathu Babu, Natty Natarajan, KS Ravikumar, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on October 10, 2024.