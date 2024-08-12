'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'

The 2-minute-37-second trailer begins with a voiceover of an old woman saying, “Many mysteries lie scattered in this island we live in. But the most baffling of them all…”. The trailer shows Suriya and Bobby Deol as the heads of two opposing tribes. Suriya plays the lead character Kanguva which means 'The Man with the Power of Fire', while Bobby plays Udhiran. They are fierce and feisty warriors, and seemed to have done full justice to their respective roles. The trailer comes with captions like “Primal Courage,” “Raw Rage,” and “Bring out your tribal instincts”.