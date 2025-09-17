Shakthi Thirumagan To Mirage: South Films Releasing In Theatres This Week

This Friday, there is an interesting line-up of South films releasing in theatres
From Kannada, Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone
Shakthi Thirumagan, Mirage and Kamal Sridevi, among others, are the new South films you can enjoy this week
If you are a fan of South Indian movies and looking for a dose of entertainment, we have curated a list of South Indian films releasing in theatres this week. From Vijay Antony starrer Shakthi Thirumagan to Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali’s Mirage, this Friday (September 19) is packed with some interesting titles.
South Indian films to watch in theatres this week
Shakthi Thirumagan
This Tamil-Telugu bilingual political action thriller stars Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, and Riya Jithu. Directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, the film revolves around a scam of the 1960s and how an extremist fights against the political system. The Telugu version is titled Bhadrakali.
Mirage
The Malayalam-language psychological thriller follows Abhirami, who is searching for her fiancé, Kiran, who is missing. She teams up with an investigative journalist, Ashwin, who helps her in the search. They unravel a series of secrets that are darker and mysterious. Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Arjun Syam Gopan, Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, and Hannah Reji Koshy round out the cast. It has been directed by Jeethu Joseph.
Beauty
The Telugu thriller is about a father who is in search of his missing daughter. It shows his journey that questions his trust, faith, innocence, and unconditional love. It stars Ankith Koyya, Nilakhi Patra, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, and Vasuki Anand.
Trikaali
Those who love fantasy drama, Trikaali is for you. The Telugu drama is about a writer who takes us to a mystical world through his creations. Directed by AR Raghavendra, the film stars Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Deena, SK Gaayathri, and Rekha Kumanan.
Kiss
Bored with watching thrillers, here's Kiss for you, which is a romantic comedy flick led by Kavin. It is about an anti-romantic guy whose first kiss changes his perspective towards love and relationships.
Apart from Kavin, the Tamil drama also stars Preethi Asrani, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, RJ Vijay, Rao Ramesh, and Devayani. It is helmed by Sathish Krishnan.
Room No 111
This Kannada suspense thriller is about Divya, a woman who is mourning the death of her husband and child in a tragic road accident. Divya suspects something is not right, and she embarks on a journey to find out the truth behind the accident. In this mission, she is helped by a journalist.
It stars Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Garima Singh, Mimicry Gopi, and Bimika Janardhan.
Kamal Sridevi
Set in Bengaluru, the Kannada thriller revolves around a crime involving a woman, Sridevi. The case gets complicated when seven witnesses share seven different stories, which leave the investigating team perplexed.
It stars Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Sangeetha Bhat, Kishore Kumar G, Akshitha Bopaiah, Ramesh Indira, and Mithra.
Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru
Want to watch something to lighten your mood? Adventure comedy Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru will entertain you for sure. The Telugu drama is about a middle-class boy who aspires to become a Telugu movie star, despite having a non-filmy background. It is directed by Super Raja, who also stars in the film. Chandana Palanki, Vamshi Gonee, Deepthi Srirangam, and Ramya Priya are also part of the film.
Vala: Story of a Bangle
This Malayalam comedy is about a rivalry that is because of a bangle. Directed by Muhashin, the film stars veteran actor Vijayaraghavan in the lead role, alongside Lukman Avaran, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shanthi Krishna, and Raveena Ravi.
So, which upcoming South movies are you going to watch in theatres this week?