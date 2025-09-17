Shakthi Thirumagan To Mirage: South Films Releasing In Theatres This Week

South Films Releasing In Theatres On September 19: From Vijay Antony starrer Shakthi Thirumagan to Aparna Balamurali-Asif Ali’s Mirage, September 19 is packed with some interesting titles.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Upcoming South movies in theatres this week
South Indian movies releasing in theatres this week Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • This Friday, there is an interesting line-up of South films releasing in theatres

  • From Kannada, Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone

  • Shakthi Thirumagan, Mirage and Kamal Sridevi, among others, are the new South films you can enjoy this week

If you are a fan of South Indian movies and looking for a dose of entertainment, we have curated a list of South Indian films releasing in theatres this week. From Vijay Antony starrer Shakthi Thirumagan to Aparna Balamurali, Asif Ali’s Mirage, this Friday (September 19) is packed with some interesting titles.

South Indian films to watch in theatres this week

Shakthi Thirumagan

This Tamil-Telugu bilingual political action thriller stars Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, and Riya Jithu. Directed by Arun Prabhu Purushothaman, the film revolves around a scam of the 1960s and how an extremist fights against the political system. The Telugu version is titled Bhadrakali.

Mohanlal's Vrusshabha teaser will be out on September 18 - Instagram/Mohanlal
Vrusshabha: Mohanlal Announces Teaser Release Date With An Intense Poster

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mirage

The Malayalam-language psychological thriller follows Abhirami, who is searching for her fiancé, Kiran, who is missing. She teams up with an investigative journalist, Ashwin, who helps her in the search. They unravel a series of secrets that are darker and mysterious. Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Arjun Syam Gopan, Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, and Hannah Reji Koshy round out the cast. It has been directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Related Content
Related Content

Beauty

The Telugu thriller is about a father who is in search of his missing daughter. It shows his journey that questions his trust, faith, innocence, and unconditional love. It stars Ankith Koyya, Nilakhi Patra, Vijaya Krishna Naresh, and Vasuki Anand.

Trikaali

Those who love fantasy drama, Trikaali is for you. The Telugu drama is about a writer who takes us to a mystical world through his creations. Directed by AR Raghavendra, the film stars Nagarajan Kannan, Delhi Ganesh, Mu Ramaswamy, Sai Deena, SK Gaayathri, and Rekha Kumanan.

Kiss

Bored with watching thrillers, here's Kiss for you, which is a romantic comedy flick led by Kavin. It is about an anti-romantic guy whose first kiss changes his perspective towards love and relationships.

Apart from Kavin, the Tamil drama also stars Preethi Asrani, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, RJ Vijay, Rao Ramesh, and Devayani. It is helmed by Sathish Krishnan.

Room No 111

This Kannada suspense thriller is about Divya, a woman who is mourning the death of her husband and child in a tragic road accident. Divya suspects something is not right, and she embarks on a journey to find out the truth behind the accident. In this mission, she is helped by a journalist.

It stars Apurva, Dharma Keerthiraj, Garima Singh, Mimicry Gopi, and Bimika Janardhan.

Kamal Sridevi

Set in Bengaluru, the Kannada thriller revolves around a crime involving a woman, Sridevi. The case gets complicated when seven witnesses share seven different stories, which leave the investigating team perplexed.

It stars Sachin Cheluvarayaswamy, Sangeetha Bhat, Kishore Kumar G, Akshitha Bopaiah, Ramesh Indira, and Mithra.

Coolie OTT release date and platform - X
Coolie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer Action Thriller Online

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru

Want to watch something to lighten your mood? Adventure comedy Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru will entertain you for sure. The Telugu drama is about a middle-class boy who aspires to become a Telugu movie star, despite having a non-filmy background. It is directed by Super Raja, who also stars in the film. Chandana Palanki, Vamshi Gonee, Deepthi Srirangam, and Ramya Priya are also part of the film.

Vala: Story of a Bangle

This Malayalam comedy is about a rivalry that is because of a bangle. Directed by Muhashin, the film stars veteran actor Vijayaraghavan in the lead role, alongside Lukman Avaran, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shanthi Krishna, and Raveena Ravi.

Saiyaara gets an overwhelming response on OTT - X
Saiyaara OTT Verdict: Check Out What Netizens Are Saying About Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Romantic Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

So, which upcoming South movies are you going to watch in theatres this week?

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: Perry And Mooney Struggle, AUS-W 19/2 (9)

  2. India Vs West Indies Tests: WI Announce 15-Member Test Squad, Roston Chase Named Captain

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Withdraws Pullout Threat; Richardson To Replace Pycroft – Report

  4. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  5. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s BAN Vs AFG Match 9 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  3. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  4. Shehbaz Sharif Likely To Meet Trump At UNGA, Talks May Include Flood Crisis And Regional Tensions

  5. Israel Strikes Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah Port In Yemen, Dozens Killed

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: Perry And Mooney Struggle, AUS-W 19/2 (9)

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing