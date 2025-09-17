Shakthi Thirumagan To Mirage: South Films Releasing In Theatres This Week

Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru

Want to watch something to lighten your mood? Adventure comedy Ilanti Cinema Meereppudu Chusundaru will entertain you for sure. The Telugu drama is about a middle-class boy who aspires to become a Telugu movie star, despite having a non-filmy background. It is directed by Super Raja, who also stars in the film. Chandana Palanki, Vamshi Gonee, Deepthi Srirangam, and Ramya Priya are also part of the film.