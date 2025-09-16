Vrusshabha teaser will be released on September 18, 2025
The pan-India film has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu, and will also release in Hindi and Kannada.
Headlined by Mohanlal, the period action drama is directed by Nanda Kishore
Megastar Mohanlal will be seen in a high-octane period action drama titled Vrusshabha. The pan-India film is directed by Nanda Kishore. The movie has generated positive buzz ahead of its release, which is in October 2025. The teaser will be out this week. Mohanlal shared the teaser announcement date of Vrusshabha alongside a new poster.
Vrusshabha teaser release date
After huge anticipation, the makers of Vrusshabha announced the official teaser release date of the magnum opus.
On Tuesday, taking to his social media handle, Lalettan shared the news poster of his film and wrote, "The Battles. The Emotions. The Roar. Vrusshabha Teaser drops on 18th September (sic)" and added the hashtags #RoarOfVrusshabha #Vrusshabha #TheWorldofVrusshabha.
In the poster, Mohanlal, 65, can be seen giving an intense look, wearing a majestic armour, and holding a sword.
The announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, and they are now waiting with bated breath for the grand cinematic spectacle