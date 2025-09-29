Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG or OG, which hit the theatres on September 25, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office in India and worldwide. The film had a thunderous opening on Day 1 with paid previews on September 24. The Sujeeth-directed film has crossed the Rs 140 crore mark in India in its opening weekend. Globally, it has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone in three days.