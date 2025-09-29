They Call Him OG is minting moolah at the Indian and worldwide box office
It has crossed Rs 140 crore mark in India and Rs 200 crore mark worldwide
The Telugu film has become the highest-earning film of the Power Star
Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG or OG, which hit the theatres on September 25, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office in India and worldwide. The film had a thunderous opening on Day 1 with paid previews on September 24. The Sujeeth-directed film has crossed the Rs 140 crore mark in India in its opening weekend. Globally, it has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone in three days.
OG box office collection In India Day 4
According to Sacnilk, the Telugu gangster drama earned Rs 21 crore from its premiere and Rs 63.75 crore from its opening day, taking the total collection to over Rs 90 crore. On Day 2, the collections dropped significantly as it earned Rs 18.45 crore, followed by Rs 18.5 crore on Day 3, and an estimated Rs 18.50 crore on Day 4. So, the total box office collections of They Call Him OG in India stand at Rs 140.20 crore in four days.
OG worldwide box office collection
OG entered the coveted Rs 200 crore mark in three days. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally, becoming the first-ever film in Pawan Kalyan's career to achieve this milestone.
About They Call Him OG
OG revolves around Ojas Gambheera (Kalyan), who comes to India during the Second World War and becomes Satya Dada’s (Prakash Raj) right-hand man. He gives up his past and lives a normal life with his wife Kanmani (Priyanka Mohan) and their daughter Tara. But he is forced to go back to his past life. The sequel will show more of OG’s story.
The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist. It marks his Telugu debut.