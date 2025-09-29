OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

They Call Him OG box office collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer has crossed the Rs 140 crore mark at the box office.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
OG box office day 4
They Call Him OG crosses Rs 200 crore mark globally Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • They Call Him OG is minting moolah at the Indian and worldwide box office

  • It has crossed Rs 140 crore mark in India and Rs 200 crore mark worldwide

  • The Telugu film has become the highest-earning film of the Power Star

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG or OG, which hit the theatres on September 25, is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office in India and worldwide. The film had a thunderous opening on Day 1 with paid previews on September 24. The Sujeeth-directed film has crossed the Rs 140 crore mark in India in its opening weekend. Globally, it has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone in three days.

OG box office collection In India Day 4

According to Sacnilk, the Telugu gangster drama earned Rs 21 crore from its premiere and Rs 63.75 crore from its opening day, taking the total collection to over Rs 90 crore. On Day 2, the collections dropped significantly as it earned Rs 18.45 crore, followed by Rs 18.5 crore on Day 3, and an estimated Rs 18.50 crore on Day 4. So, the total box office collections of They Call Him OG in India stand at Rs 140.20 crore in four days.

Pawan Kalyan's fans in Bengaluru land in trouble over screening of OG without permission - X
FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Related Content
Related Content

OG worldwide box office collection

OG entered the coveted Rs 200 crore mark in three days. It has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark globally, becoming the first-ever film in Pawan Kalyan's career to achieve this milestone.

Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer OG trailer out - YouTube
They Call Him OG Trailer: Pawan Kalyan And Emraan Hashmi Starrer Promises High-Voltage Action And Gripping Narrative

BY Garima Das

About They Call Him OG

OG revolves around Ojas Gambheera (Kalyan), who comes to India during the Second World War and becomes Satya Dada’s (Prakash Raj) right-hand man. He gives up his past and lives a normal life with his wife Kanmani (Priyanka Mohan) and their daughter Tara. But he is forced to go back to his past life. The sequel will show more of OG’s story.

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, who plays the antagonist. It marks his Telugu debut.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Refuse To Accept Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Final: Tilak Varma Revels In One Of 'Most Special Knocks' Of His Life

  3. IND Vs PAK: Rinku Singh Fulfills His Manifestation, Hits Winning Runs in Asia Cup 2025 Final

  4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Outplay PAK To Lift Record Ninth Title

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: PM Modi Congratulates IND, Taunts PAK With Operation Sindoor - Check Tweet

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Japan Open 2025: Alcaraz And Fritz Cruise Into Semi-Finals - Could They Face Each Other In Final?

  2. Japan Open: Casper Ruud, Taylor Fritz Win In Straight Sets To Enter Quarter-Finals

  3. China Open Wrap: Gauff Tees Up Fernandez Meeting; Paolini, Rybakina Advance To Third Round

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala's Left Betrayal: State-Driven Hinduisation and Casteism in the Ayyappa Sangamam

  2. Day In Pics: September 28, 2025

  3. Delhi’s IGI Airport Receives Bomb Threat Email; Probe Underway

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. Bhagat Singh: The Rebel Who Spoke In Silence

Entertainment News

  1. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  2. One Battle After Another Review: Paul Thomas Anderson Delivers The Year’s Unsurpassable Cinematic High

  3. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  4. Ten Years Of Miguel Gomes’ Magical, Maddening Arabian Nights

  5. Prime Time: Dancing In Their Sixties And Seventies

US News

  1. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  2. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  3. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  4. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  5. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

World News

  1. Several Shot At Church In Michigan, Hours After Fatal Shooting In North Carolina

  2. Silence Of The Lambs: Indian Diaspora’s Cautious Stance On Modi-Trump Rift

  3. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  4. Canada Works On Proposal For Skilled Workers After Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike

  5. Moldova Votes In Pivotal Election Amid Claims Of Russian Meddling

Latest Stories

  1. OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

  2. Horoscope Today, September 29, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces & More

  3. Why Awareness Of Mental Health Disorders Will Never Be Enough Without Improved Care Services

  4. Political Blame Game After Stampede: TVK Demands CBI Probe, Rally Ban Plea In HC

  5. Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

  6. Suryakumar Yadav Opens Up On Being Denied Trophy: 'Teammates Real Silverware'

  7. Trump Optimistic About Middle East Peace Ahead Of Netanyahu Meeting

  8. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Final